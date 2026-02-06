mobile app bar

Is Matthew Stafford a Future First-Ballot Hall of Famer?

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google news
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford posts with the NFL Honors most valuable player trophy at Palace of Fine Arts.

Going into the 2025 NFL Honors, we all kind of knew it was either Drake Maye or Matthew Stafford winning the regular-season MVP. And that proved true, with Stafford taking home the elusive award, which many believe he deserved far more than the other finalists.

Stafford has played 17 seasons in the NFL with two teams, and after being traded to the LA Rams in his 13th year, he won a Super Bowl. He has been the key engine of the team’s offense for the last few years as well. He finally led the league in passing yards and touchdowns for the first time in his career this season, earned his first All-Pro nod, and made his third Pro Bowl.

That stacked portfolio was strong enough to sway AP voters over New England’s Maye, who has plenty of time to win the award later in his career. But the question remains: Does this win automatically make Stafford a first-ballot Hall of Famer? Former NFL safety Ryan Clark certainly thinks so.

“What this does for Matthew Stafford, it solidifies him as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It puts him in the top-10 of quarterbacks, in my opinion, that’s ever played this game,” Clark began his argument during a segment of First Take.

Clark went on to praise Stafford as a well-respected player within the Rams organization, which the analyst said was on full display during the award ceremony.

After receiving his MVP award, Stafford thanked his parents, wife, and kids, then put all retirement talk to rest by saying he would be back next year. When that happened, head coach Sean McVay and RB Kyren Williams were seen smiling, clapping, and clearly relieved by the reassurance. Clark says that moment speaks volumes about who Stafford is as a teammate and a leader in LA.

We have to agree with Clark here. If Warren Moon could make the Hall of Fame on the first ballot without winning a Super Bowl, and if Dan Marino could do the same without a ring, then Stafford should be able to get in as well, with a Super Bowl title to his name on top of his MVP.

Saints legend Drew Brees, who became the 11th quarterback to earn first-ballot Hall of Fame honors during the same event Stafford won his MVP, also won a Super Bowl but never captured a regular-season MVP, yet still got in. So, again, Stafford should be in as well.

Stafford currently ranks sixth all-time in career passing yards (64,516) and completions (5,562), and seventh all-time in passing touchdowns (423). With at least one more season confirmed, and possibly more, he will add to those totals and continue to climb the all-time lists. That should only strengthen his case.

We also agree with Clark that if Stafford had not moved to LA, this argument about him being a first-ballot Hall of Famer likely would not even exist.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

Share this article

Don’t miss these