mobile app bar

Ryan Clark Believes Sean Payton Cost the Broncos a Trip to the Super Bowl

Alex Murray
Published

follow google news
Sean Payton, Ryan Clark

Sean Payton came within a hair’s breadth of his first Super Bowl appearance since 2009 this weekend. He did end the Denver Broncos’ 10-year playoff win drought in the process, but that is little consolation after losing the AFC Championship 10-7 on home turf.

With the Broncos trotting out a backup QB and an absolute blizzard hitting Denver during the second half, points were always going to be at a premium that day. Which is why Sean Payton’s call to go for it on 4th and 1 from the New England Patriots‘ 14-yard line early in the second quarter, with Denver already up 7-0, became such a crucial moment.

Instead of taking the three points—which incidentally would have been enough to force overtime—Payton tried to push for a 14-0 lead. With a defense like Denver’s and the inclement weather, Payton was certainly correct in thinking that 14 points would be enough to get the win. Still, some questioned the decision. Meanwhile, ESPN pundit Ryan Clark says he applauded Payton’s aggressiveness in that spot.

“I love the aggression by Sean Payton, I think it’s the right call,” Clark argued during a segment on First Take. “If you go up on the New England Patriots by 14 points. They ain’t scoring 14. If you think about not getting it, do you believe they can drive 85 yards and score a touchdown? Do you believe they’ll even get 50 and kick a field goal? You don’t, and they didn’t.”

As we now know, Jarrett Stidham threw an interception on that 4th down play. While the failure could hardly be blamed on him, both the play call and execution were questionable. Stidham was immediately chased out of the rollout he was clearly meant to run. Clark believes the decision to go for it was right, but that the play call itself was cowardly.

“I just feel like he made a grown man decision with a little boy mindset,” Clark said. “That’s not the play. The play to get 4th and 1 should be a play of physicality, should be a play where you give yourself some sort of creativity. This was one of the more easily dissected plays in Sean Payton’s playbook. And his playbook is extremely deep.”

Watching the said play closely, it never stood a chance because of the protection snafu. But if they had blocked it properly, it was just the kind of rollout play that earned them a TD earlier in the game. Lil’ Jordan Humphrey was wide open across the first-down marker on a hitch. Stidham just didn’t get the time to find him.

Clark also mentioned that Payton admitted he had changed the play from a run to a pass after calling a timeout to think things over. Once he started second-guessing himself on the call, as Clark argues, that’s when Payton should have simply decided to take the points and move on.

But Payton didn’t, and it cost the Broncos crucial points that would have either won them the game or at least sent it to OT.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Alex Murray

Alex Murray

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Alex Murray has been active in the sport media industry since his graduation from the prestigious RTA School of Media at TMU (formerly Ryerson University) in downtown Toronto. He has had a specific focus and interest on all things football and NFL, which stems from his father, who imbued him with a love of football and the NFL over all other sports at a young age. Alex even played football up until his freshman year of college, when he realized that he would find more success writing about rather than playing the sport. Alex has written for a variety of sports media outlets, including theScore, FanSided, FantasyPros, GiveMeSport, and more.

Share this article

Don’t miss these