“Scared to Death of Drafting Him” : Bryce Young Being Too Short is Giving Teams a Headache Before Draft Day

The NFL Draft is almost upon us, and Bryce Young has established himself as one of the prime prospects to be the first pick on the day. The Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller has wowed almost everyone with his stunning performances and is the talk of the town heading right now. However, one thing about him that has fans and analysts concerned, is his height.

The NFL has not been kind to quarterbacks who are relatively short. While there are some like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson who’ve had a great careers while being short, there are many more who suffer the consequences. Kyler Murray is still struggling to find his footing in the NFL. Then there are players like Baker Mayfield and Johny Manziel. Others, too, have not been able to showcase their talents in full.

Bryce Young’s height may give teams a headache before draft day

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has undoubtedly convinced teams of his potential on the gridiron. ESPN analyst Todd McShay says, “I love Bryce Young, I really do. I know he’s 195 pounds; a really good friend of mine who’s a scout had him at 5’10½… He’s special. He’s different. He has the poise, the presence in the pocket, the playmaking, and everything else you want.”

However, McShay highlights the elephant in the room: Young’s short stature. McShay indicates that given the track record of short QBs in the NFL, teams will be “Scared to death of drafting him”. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah adds, “If Bryce Young was 6’3″, 220, I would be talking about him like I talked about Burrow and Lawrence.”

Young may be falling short on one other aspect, other than his height

One other criterion that has everyone worried, apart from his height, is his weight. His is listed at around 194 pounds, though there are serious concerns as to the validity of that measurement. There are reports, though, that Young is actively working with a nutritionist to get himself up to 200 pounds before the Combine at least.

Added to all that, Bryce Young recently announced that he will not be throwing at the NFL combine this year. However, his rivals for the #1 pick are all charging into the event. It will be interesting to see how this changes his draft value on the big day. At least for now, we’re sure that the Indianapolis Colts are very much interested in drafting him, thanks to a slip of the tongue from Jim Irsay.

While there is no doubt that Young is very much a first-round pick, the big question is, who will pick him? There are a number of teams who need a long-term QB. Young could fit right in at any of them. For now, the Chicago Bears hold the #1 spot in the draft. Will they be the ones who decide which team gets to sign the young phenom?

