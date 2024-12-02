Former Eagles DE Chris Long Offers a Brutal Reality Check to Lamar Jackson After Ravens’ 5th Defeat

With 237 yards and 2 touchdowns, Lamar Jackson had a statistically superior game compared to Jalen Hurts (1 TD and 118 yards). However, the Eagles scored 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the second and fourth quarters to register their 10th win, giving the Ravens their fifth loss this season.

The game was expected to go down to the wire. But the Ravens had an initial advantage in the first quarter, following Justin Tucker’s field goal and Mark Andrews’ touchdown, courtesy of Lamar’s 14-yard pass.

However, the Eagles came back in the 4th quarter with Saquon Barkley’s 25-yard run and Jake Elliott’s 35-yard field goal to secure the win. The loss, after leading the first 15 minutes, raised several questions about Lamar Jackson’s performance.

Notably, former Eagles DE Chris Long, who recapped the Sunday game on the Green Light Podcast, blamed Lamar for two costly drops. The first drop came when the Ravens were leading 9-0 following the field goal. Considering it could have improved their scoring, Long explained how Lamar’s struggles affected the Ravens.

“I think the biggest problem in this game, ironically, was the guy I didn’t think you’d have to worry about, which was him [Lamar Jackson]. And this is what it takes to beat a team like the Eagles. The quarterback has to play great. And I don’t think he played up to his standard. I think he’d tell you that.”

Adding further, the former Eagles superstar noted that the two early drops shifted the momentum in favor of the Eagles, helping them play “on their own terms.” However, the veteran also acknowledged that Lamar made some outstanding throws, but the receivers couldn’t get hold of them.

“And he misses Flowers in the flat. Just two throws, and he makes some spectacular throws, and some of them should have been caught, like the Nelson Agholor ball at the pylon.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after the Eagles game, Lamar admitted that his mother, Felicia Jones, “cussed” him for not focusing on the running game, but on the throws against a much stronger Eagles’ defense.

“She was upset about lanes I should have taken and ran. But I was just trying to get guys to develop routes … I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she’s right,” Lamar explained.

The Eagles defense did not let the Ravens QB play his running game, which helped them limit the scoring and ultimately secured a thrilling Week 13 win.