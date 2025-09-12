“He Sat There with Shedeur Sanders”: Deion Sanders Details Ryan Staub’s Work Ethic Ahead of Houston Game

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls for the ball in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The quarterback situation at Colorado has been one of the biggest talking points heading into the Buffaloes’ Week 3 clash with Houston. With Shedeur Sanders in the big leagues now, Deion Sanders is trying out three new quarterbacks. For Week 3, Ryan Staub has been named the starter despite starting off the season as the third-string quarterback.

Advertisement

The move to Ryan Staub appears to stem from his impressive showing against Delaware. Deion Sanders gave all three quarterbacks — Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter, and Staub — a chance to play. Despite entering the game last, late in the second quarter, Staub delivered the most impactful performance of the group.

He immediately orchestrated a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that put Colorado ahead 17-7 at halftime. Then, on the Buffaloes’ first possession of the third quarter, Staub struck again with a 71-yard touchdown pass to Sincere Brown.

To cap it off, the redshirt sophomore even broke out Shedeur Sanders’ trademark touchdown celebration after the throw. So what’s the secret to his confidence? According to Sanders, “Staub is just that kind of guy.”

“Staub attacks every day in practice like he’s preparing for the game. Staub turns in the most minutes watched each week preparing for the opposing team. That’s just who he’s always been,” he revealed to Romi Bean.

What stands out most to Sanders is how Staub learned by shadowing Shedeur Sanders. “He sat there with Shedeur and that staff in the quarterback room and he understands how he prepared. He sat there and took notes. And he’s phenomenal, man,” Sanders explained.

Since arriving in Boulder, Staub mostly served as a backup to Shedeur Sanders. He saw limited action in 2023, appearing in just three games but earning a start in the season finale against Utah when Sanders was sidelined with an injury. In that outing, a 23-17 loss, Staub threw for 195 yards and a touchdown.

The following season, however, his opportunities were even scarcer. He attempted only four passes all year and did not record a completion. Referring to his performance against Delaware, Staub said post-game, “All I needed was that opportunity.”

Even when Staub isn’t on the field, his character shines through.

“No murmuring, no bickering, no jealousy. When other guys are up, Staub is right there, supporting them. He’s everything you want in a football player. He really is. And I’m excited that he got an opportunity.”

The Buffs are 1-1 to start the year, with a Week 1 loss to Georgia Tech and a home victory over Delaware. For Colorado, the Houston game will test not only Staub’s readiness but also the entire offense’s ability to adapt.

Sanders’ comments suggest full confidence in his young quarterback, but the true measure will come under the lights. If Staub can translate his preparation and patience into on-field performance, the Buffaloes might just find themselves in capable hands, even without their star QB.