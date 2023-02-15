“Bryce Young is special, but not Patrick Mahomes level special” : Shannon Sharpe thinks Alabama’s star QB is not comparable to recent Super Bowl winner

You know you’ve made it as an NFL legend when instead of comparing you to the greats, people start comparing newer players to you. Which is exactly what’s happening to Patrick Mahomes. For a long time, people have been comparing him to legends like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana. Now, it seems he has become the rising benchmark for analysts to compare rising stars to.

Former NFL GM Todd McShay started a rather interesting conversation when he compared Alabama Crimson Tide’s QB Bryce Young to Patrick Mahomes. During the Senior Bowl practices, McShay called Young “special”, and claimed he is “a smaller Patrick Mahomes”. This is in line with his Tweet from back in 2022, where he made a claim of a similar nature.

There a a lot of great QB’s in the country but the only two that can play at a Mahomes-like level in CFB are Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. Both have had Heisman-caliber seasons but Alabama has lost two games. Caleb is having his moment (again) tonight! — Todd McShay (@McShay13) November 27, 2022

Young, just like Mahomes, has the ability to escape pressurizing situations. What’s more, he also has a knack for making some unorthodox passes and plays. While not as profound as Mahomes’ ability, it could blossom if he finds a coach willing to embrace it, just like Andy Reid did with Mahomes. However, it is highly unlikely any coach would want to do something like that. Unless they are a rookie themselves.

Shannon Sharpe thinks Bryce Young is not quite Patrick Mahomes yet

NFL legend and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe agrees partly with McShay’s opinion. However, he says it might be too early to compare the two QBs. “Hell, Skip, I didn’t know Patrick Mahomes was going to be Patrick Mahomes!” he joked on his show ‘Undisputed’. Though, Sharpe does not shy away from acknowledging the impressive performance Young put up as a college athlete.

.@ShannonSharpe on the Bryce Young and Patrick Mahomes comparisons: "Bryce Young is special and I believe he's going to be special, but I'm not willing to go Patrick Mahomes level just yet." pic.twitter.com/5DoYauZ83w — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 14, 2023

“79 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The kid is special. But I’m just going to hold off… I think he should be the first quarterback off the board… Bryce Young is special and I believe he’s going to be special, but I’m not willing to go Patrick Mahomes level just yet,” he says.

Bryce Young has established himself as the potential No.1 pick for the 2023 NFL draft with his stunning performances. Just this season alone, he has bagged 32 touchdowns and has completed 64.5% of his passes, with a total of 3,328 yards. Though his shorter-than-usual stature has some scouts worried, many don’t take it as a defining factor in his Draft selection.

Though, now that his name is out in the open like this, the expectations from this kid will be pretty high. Especially when his name is now right next to that of Patrick Mahomes. Will Young live up to the hype? Will he develop to become the next GOAT after Mahomes?

