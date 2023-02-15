“Be a grateful winner, not a sore one” : Brittany Mahomes again gets destroyed on Twitter for demanding an apology from Chiefs’ critics

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes has a habit of stirring the pot unnecessarily. Even after the Kansas City Chiefs lifted the Vince Lombardi trophy for the second time in 4 seasons, she isn’t satisfied. Now, she wants an apology from all those who doubted her husband and the Chiefs at the start of the season. Nay, she demands it.

The demand would’ve made sense if the vast majority of the fanbase and analysts thought the Chiefs were not going to win. However, that is not even remotely true. No matter a fan’s allegiance, no matter an analyst’s favorite team, they all accepted that the Chiefs had a shot at winning. Sure, there were some who picked other teams, but that number isn’t big enough for such a reaction from Brittany.

Although, the ones who did not pick the Chiefs do have one argument in their favor. Except for the Divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs only won by 3 points. What’s more, in the last two games, the Chiefs got lucky with defensive fouls from their opponents. Without it, they would have most certainly gone into overtime in both games and could’ve very well lost.

Fans have mixed reactions to Brittany Mahomes demanding an apology

The NFL community is split in their opinions about Brittany Mahomes and her recent outburst on social media. There are obviously some who believe Brittany should avoid stoking the fire and instead enjoy the win with her family. Though, others think she is well within her rights to demand an apology from the doubters.

I'm sorry. I called a Chiefs Super Bowl win before the season. I know that spoiler ruined the ending this year for many. I promise I won't let anyone know that I'm predicting Chiefs to run it back next year. I'll let them be surprised when it happens. — HawkBrand (@ABJayhawk) February 14, 2023

Gonna ignore a lot of people said they will not be as good bc hill got traded — ‎ً (@Loucifer_III) February 15, 2023

Actually they were picked to finish 3rd in the AFC West. — KC1 (@tlh090959) February 14, 2023

Can’t take her serious with all her clown activity she does and says — Nightwing🥋🌃 (@Manny_Arias5) February 14, 2023

Lmao. Even the Eagles said Chiefs beat them and the flag was warranted, but some nobody trolls on Twitter like to whip up conspiracies anyway. 😂😂😂 — Ryan (@BaseballGuyRyan) February 14, 2023

No apologies needed. Be a grateful winner, not a sore one. Get off your phone and enjoy your family. — Tony Beltrami (@tony_beltrami) February 14, 2023

While Brittany is not ranting her heart out on Twitter, she is enjoying her husband’s career-defining win in Disneyland. Patrick Mahomes is now undoubtedly on his way to snatching Tom Brady’s crown from under him. As the first AP MVP awardee since 1999 to win a Super Bowl, he has effectively broken the curse too. Not to mention, he is also a part of elite clubs that only NFL legends have made it to before him.

This is only the beginning for Patrick Mahomes. Many predict that this win is a stepping stone for the great heights he will reach. As the youngest player to win the regular season and Super Bowl MVP awards, fans will expect to see him around for a very long time. With his presence, the Chiefs will remain a formidable force to reckon with. Will they win the Super Bowl again next season?

