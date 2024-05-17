Former NBA Star Claims Tom Brady Was ‘Pretending’ About His Netflix Roast Regret: “He Was Glad They Roasted That Woman”

It’s been nearly 2 weeks since the iconic Tom Brady roast on Netflix, and every punchline is still etched into our minds. However, for Tom, the decision, albeit monetarily successful, was a failure in his personal life. In his recent appearance at The Pivot Podcast, TB12 admitted that he regrets the roast’s impact on his kids. Even though he enjoyed the whole process, the GOAT admitted his naivety and pledged that he wouldn’t do something like this again.

Advertisement

Since Brady’s statement, many have come out in sympathy for the QB, except NBA legend Gilbert Arenas. Appearing on the latest edition of Nightcap, Gilbert joined Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson to dissect Brady’s regret.

Arenas opined that Brady is pretending about his regret because it’s now affecting his kids. If this weren’t the case, the former Orlando Magic star was sure that he must have been glad to have seen his ex-wife take the brunt of the roast. He said,

“He was glad that they roasted that woman. He is saying it now because she’s affected, which affects the kids now, so he wants to go in like yeah I’m kind of disappointed, but he is one hundred per cent happy that happened.”

Shannon Sharpe upon hearing Gilbert’s statement felt that even for Tom, it was too petty. At the end of the day, when one makes jokes about Gisele’s cheating rumors, it affects Brady’s image also to an extent.

Gilbert however stuck to his narrative and argued that it was all a plan to make Gisele look the worst in the roast. “Who did it make look bad? Not him, they roasted that woman badly,” said Arenas.

The former NBA star further observed that now when the world looks at the roast, it just confirms the rumour in their eyes and swings everyone’s hate towards Gisele and pity to Brady. “What I’m saying is when you watch it, the world is looking at her like yuck, you fu*ked up, not him, you,” claimed the ex-NBA player.

Gilbert’s stance is further strengthened by the fact that Tom Brady could have added not making jokes on Gisele as a parameter as he did with his kids and Robert Kraft.

Gilbert Arenas’ Hilarious One-Liner For The Tom Brady Roast

After the roast, multiple roasters including Nikki Glaser and Julian Edelman came on record to reveal that talking about Brady’s kids was a topic he might take umbrage on. Hence none of the jokes were on kids. The only time the demands of Brady were breached, he ensured he let it know right then and there to Jeff Ross.

Gilbert noticed this and hilariously laid down the parameters. “Here are the parameters – leave the kids alone, leave dad Alone. Now go to work. Can we talk about your wife? Hell yeah!” joked Gilbert. It was truly amusing to the Nightcap crew and Arenas that Brady allowed the jokes about his ex-wife, his relationship, and the cheating rumors to go as far as they did.

While Shannon started the discussion with his stance being anti-Gilbert, by the end of the discussion, even he wondered if the roast was a hit job on Gisele.