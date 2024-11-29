mobile app bar

Mike McCarthy vs. Brian Daboll: Which NFL Head Coach is Raking in the Bigger Paycheck Right Now?

Ayush Juneja
Published

Mike McCarthy and Brian Daboll

On left- Mike McCarthy and on right- Brian Daboll. Credit- Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are playing again on Thanksgiving Day, taking on the divisional rivals the New York Giants. This might be Mike McCarthy’s last time coaching America’s Team on Turkey Day, as his contract expires next season.

Meanwhile, Brian Daboll is in the hot seat in New York after another miserable season in the Big Apple. So, if both coaches don’t come back next season, who will be more thankful this Thanksgiving?

Jerry Jones owns and runs the richest franchise in the world, which is estimated to be worth $10 billion. But he isn’t blowing it away on Head Coaches as McCarthy finds himself amongst the lowest-paid coaches in the NFL. As per AS, his current compensation stands at $4 million a year.

Daboll too is among the lowest-paid HCs in the league as he gets the 4th lowest salary. The Big Blue is currently paying him $5 million annually. But he should be thankful that he still out-earns the Super Bowl-winning Head Coach by a million.

However, both McCarthy and Daboll have the same net worth, standing at $9 million. But McCarthy should feel hard done, given that he has been coaching in the NFL since 1993 and has been a Head Coach since 2006 when he was appointed by the Packers.

In his 18 seasons, across Green Bay and Dallas, he has had 12 winning seasons, with 8 Division titles, and has been to the post-season 12 times. His overall record stands at 171 wins, 108 losses, and two ties. However, his record in the post-season is pretty ordinary, with just 11 wins to go with his 11 losses.

Daboll has been coaching in the NFL since 2000, starting his journey with the Patriots under Bill Belichick. He won five Lombardies with the Pats and has had a great career as a coach.

However, when it comes to head coaching, he’s just a newbie compared to McCarthy with this being his first HC job. Now into his third season with the Giants, his coaching record is 17-27-1, with just a single win in the post-season.

