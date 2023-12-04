“Outplayed Patrick Mahomes”: Jordan Love’s 3 Day Old Video for Madden Promotion Gets Flooded With Positive Reactions After Win at Lambeau

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) makes an adjustment at the life during the first quarter of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jordan Love is attracting praise from all corners after thoroughly outplaying 2x MVP Patrick Mahomes at Lambeau Field during SNF. Against the Chiefs, Love was 25-of-36 for 267 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 118.6, marking his third consecutive game without an INT.

Social media has been left thoroughly impressed by the young QB who took on Patrick Mahomes and came out on top 27-19. From comparing him to his predecessors Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre to showering praise on his plays, the internet was rife with love for Love. Fans were so impressed that they even took to the comment section of the QB’s latest Instagram post, uploaded 3 days ago, to shower him with praises.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0UOhA7APf9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The three-day-old video features Jordan Love and ex-WR Chad Johnson in a Madden promotion. The two athletes did an ad for the Madden Advent calendar ‘MADVENT’ for the upcoming festive season. The video promoted the limited holiday edition MUT Pack for Madden24. Fans flooded the comment section of the video to congratulate Love after his watershed victory against Mahomes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/itsnidh/status/1731570534205526073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans were hoping for Love’s Madden ratings to improve and after the win against the Chiefs, it seems like that might actually happen soon. Love is currently the lowest-ranked starter QB in Madden24, alongside Atlanta’s Desmond Ridder and Patrick Mahomes is highest ranked.

Jordan Love Outplays 2x MVP Patrick Mahomes

During Sunday’s game, Jordan Love was in complete control of his offense, giving a glimpse into the elite signal caller he is coming up to be. He found the open receivers and made plays when he had to, including a pair of touchdown strikes to young wideout Christian Watson.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BookOfEli_NFL/status/1731532349362339964?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes lacked severely in comparison to his younger opponent. The 2x Super Bowl champion completed 21-of-33 passes for 210 yards to Love’s 25-of-36 for 267 yards. While Love did not throw a single interception, Mahomes’ interception to Keisean Nixon in the fourth quarter ended up costing the Chiefs the game. With the win, the Packers improved to 6-6 in the season and bagged their third consecutive victory.