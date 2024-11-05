Aaron Rodgers Lauds DeAndre Hopkins for Seamlessly Fitting Into the Chiefs System Mid-Season

Aaron Rodgers had high praise for the Chiefs’ DeAndre Hopkins. The 32-year-old wide receiver made an abrupt shift from the Tennessee Titans this season to the Kansas City Chiefs. Although his transfer was doubted by many, he has proven the doubters wrong with his recent performances. Rodgers, too, has noticed this and finds himself in a similar situation with his own receiver, Davante Adams.

Advertisement

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, A-Rod couldn’t help but appreciate the ability of some players to seamlessly fit into new teams, and Hopkins is one of them. Rodgers has seen the receiver grow into a phenomenal athlete, having achieved seven 1,000-yard seasons with seven different quarterbacks — an accomplishment not many ball carriers can claim.

“I think there’s certain guys that can fit in any system. I saw a stat last night. He’s got, let me get my numbers right, was it, 90 touchdowns or 80 touchdowns? I think he had a streak of a thousand yard seasons with was it four different quarterbacks? I want to say four. I think it was like six.“

“All I have to say is, he’s a special player. I’ve always enjoyed watching him play. He has done some really incredible subtle things,” Rodgers continued.

"There's certain guys that can fit in any system.. DeAndre Hopkins is a special player and I've always enjoyed watching him play" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive https://t.co/aYyik3IzJV pic.twitter.com/f7DphqNWRQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2024

Hopkins has only played two games for the Chiefs so far and has two touchdowns to his name already. Moreover, he showed a great sense of sportsmanship when he paid tribute to the Titans during his touchdown celebration. That said, while the Chiefs have secured a gem of a player in Hopkins, they’re still looking for more additions, particularly for “corner help.”

The Chiefs looking to find a player to improve their corner plays

Hopkins came to the Chiefs as part of a trade that involved the Titans receiving a conditional fifth-round draft pick that could potentially be bumped to a fourth-rounder. Plus, the Titans will pay roughly half of Hopkins’ remaining salary along with $2.5 million to finalize the deal.

This was quite the deal that the Chiefs got, and it paved the way for them to fill other gaping holes in the roster. One such hole is in the corner.

Marshon Lattimore was a solid choice for the defending champs, but price is a big issue, so they lost the CB to the Commanders. So, their hunt for a new cornerback will continue onwards.

The Chiefs have been pretty aggressive in looking for corner help. Pricetag for Marshon Lattimore was simply too rich. Whether they can find someone at the right price, who's an upgrade over what they already have, remains to be seen. Tight cap situation does complicate it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 5, 2024

It will be interesting to see if Hopkins continues his solid performance each week. As for cornerback, the team could target someone like Byron Murphy, a soon-to-be free agent. There are other options too, and only the right choice will ensure the Chiefs have a good chance at the three-peat.