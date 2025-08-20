“We Want Micah (Parsons)”: Cowboys Fan Interrupts Jerry Jones’ Address

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons (11) during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ever since Jimmy Johnson left the Dallas Cowboys in 1994, they’ve had issues. They won a Super Bowl in 1995, but that was mostly with Johnson’s roster. They have not been to an NFC Championship Game since, and much of the blame should be laid at the feet of owner Jerry Jones, who insists on remaining the general manager despite turning 83 this year. This Micah Parsons debacle is just the latest in a long line of his blunders.

Things have gone from hopeful to nebulous, to worrisome, to downright panic mode when it comes to the Cowboys’ negotiations with Parsons, an All-Pro edge rusher who is viewed about as favorably as any non-QB across the league.

Parsons has requested a trade, though how that plays out remains to be seen. What we do know is whose side the Cowboys’ fanbase is on. And that’s firmly with the player.

Jones made a speech at his practice field/mini cathedral at Ford Center at the Star on Wednesday, attempting to get back in the good graces of the fans. “I can’t tell you how much we, of the Dallas Cowboys, appreciate you being here today. And we appreciate you being here every day,” he said from his podium.

And at that pause by Jones (which was not met with the applause he was likely expecting), one especially loud and boisterous fan screamed, “WE WANT MICAH!” His outburst received more of a reaction than any of Jones’ previous words at the mic … that much was clear.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who has been reporting on this ordeal for months, recently gave his most substantial update on the saga. He suggested that “if” Parsons plays this season (not encouraging wording), there would be a “real chance” it’s his final one in Big D.

“For the way things have gone this offseason, for the way people talk, for the way things sound, yes, I would think there’s a real chance that if he plays this season, this is potentially Micah’s last year in Dallas,” Schefter said.

Parsons was up for an extension before the 2024 season, but the Cowboys prioritized Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb over him. The edge rusher didn’t make a big fuss.

When the two sides came together after the season, Jones and Parsons apparently had a productive discussion about the upcoming and likely record-breaking extension. Jones thought they had just done a handshake agreement on a deal, whereas Parsons thought it was just a precursor to actual negotiations. The latter clearly made more sense, considering Parsons’ agent, the high-powered David Mulugheta, was not even in the room.

When Mulugheta contacted the team about continuing negotiations, they kind of stonewalled him, saying the deal was basically already done. It was not. And since then, there have been no discussions as things have gotten “personal” according to Schefter.

In the meantime, Jones has thrown several shots at Parsons, who responded by officially putting in a request to be traded from the team.

They seem to be at a stalemate, though Parsons has been “holding in” rather than holding out. That means he’s at the facility working out every day, he’s just not participating in team drills and walk-throughs.