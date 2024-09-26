Former NFL QB Advises Caleb Williams to Not Try and Be Superman on Every Play

Caleb Williams is off to a rough start in his rookie season. Having thrown four interceptions and taken 11 sacks while scoring just two touchdowns (in three starts) has subjected him to a plethora of criticism. However, there are also well-wishers, as several who were in his shoes before have come forward to offer their wisdom.

Following C.J. Stroud’s heartfelt gesture, Mark Sanchez has now offered his perspective (via Up & Adams) that might nudge Caleb in the right direction. First, the former Jets quarterback argued that Williams is being ‘forced’ to be too ambitious too early, something that might hinder his development.

Hence, Sanchez believes a new process is needed—a different and more conservative approach to advancing down the field.

“This stuff is all fixable by the way. It’s not like they’re cursed and they got no chance. They have more than enough to get this thing rolling. It’s just a little different approach and potentially a little more conservative approach would be fine.”

So, what does this conservative approach entail? Sanchez wants Williams to follow one simple rule: don’t try to be Superman all the time! He explained that the 22-year-old rookie should only step up as the hero when absolutely necessary.

He needs to stand his ground and make risky plays on fourth downs when there are no other options. Even if he fails in those situations, it won’t be held against him.

“But Clark Kent doesn’t turn into Superman to go stop a misdemeanor traffic violation in a metropolis. But when there’s a comet and a bad guy attacking the city, throw on the cape dude, let’s go. Go be Caleb Williams.”

Fellow @uscfb QB @Mark_Sanchez says Caleb Williams doesn’t need to put on his Superman cape every play… “Clark Kent doesn’t turn into Superman to stop a misdemeanor traffic violation.” @heykayadams @ChicagoBears @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/OcJIRFUoTF — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 26, 2024

That said, there’s an additional burden of expectations that comes with being a top pick, which may be a major factor contributing to the QB’s struggles.

Caleb Williams under pressure

The NFL’s No.1 pick each year comes with an added weight of expectations, and the quarterback is facing the downside of it engulfed with criticisms and speculations. However, it can’t be ignored that it’s just been three weeks since Williams stepped into the shoes of a pro. On top of that, the Bears have some gaping holes they need to fill to assist their quarterback.

Chicago’s offense has been failing to establish its stronghold on the field. The passes between Williams and DJ Moore remain half-baked, hinting at a lack of communication. The WR confessed to the notion himself while talking about his subpar outing against the Colts.

“It was unusual,” said Moore, as per CHGO. “We [were] on two different pages. It might’ve been on me because I converted it and he threw it, so I’m going to take that one.”

However, with Keenan Allen returning to practice, there is hope for the QB to receive complete pass coverage. Moreover, the USC product’s 52 pass attempts in the last game speak volumes about his versatility and potential.