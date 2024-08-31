Girl Dad Patrick Mahomes Notes His Surge In Popularity Due To Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes in his latest interview with Chris Simms summed up the Taylor Swift impact perfectly. By admitting how his popularity has gone up thanks to the pop sensation, he gave the swifties what they deserved. Considering Patrick Mahomes arguably is the face of the NFL today, Swift increasing popularity of a behemoth like Mahomes reveals the magnitude of her star power.

Advertisement

From a logical standpoint, Taylor Swift bringing more eyeballs on Patrick Mahomes is no surprise. After all, she is one of the most popular human beings in the world. But her impact lies in her ability to convert a cohort that avoids football to make it a part of their life. Sports like football have never been popular among girls and women.

But after Taylor’s arrival, the NFL and its major players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have seen a massive influx of this untapped cohort in their fanbase. And for the three-time Super Bowl winner, this influx is a matter of joy and pride as he is a girl dad himself.

“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football… Being a a girl dad, it is cool for me to see like these little girls, these daughters and how much they’re loving and spending time with their dad watching football.”

Since time immemorial, brands have sold the NFL weekend as a family affair, but one could argue it became a reality after Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce. This is the Taylor Swift impact. For a sport that has struggled to be inclusive to women, Taylor Swift managed to do it in a matter of months.

And the way she has become a part of the sport has been spectacular to watch. Her interest has gone beyond just cheering and she takes pride in understanding the nuances even though she has just started watching the game.

Taylor Swift Draws Up Plays For Patrick Mahomes & Co.

In his chat with Simms, Patrick reaffirmed the popular consensus that Taylor Swift has a keen interest in the tactical side of football. The future NFL Hall of Famer shared that the “Bad Blood” hitmaker always asks the right questions. The surprising reveal however was the fact that Taylor Swift has also drawn up offensive plays for the Chiefs.

“She’s really interested in football and she asked a lot of great questions. She’s already drawing up plays so we might have to put one in.”

Last year was Taylor Swift’s debut in making a host of NFL game appearances. This string of game-time appearances helped Travis Kelce scale his jersey sales up by 400% and a host of improvements in tangible metrics for the Chiefs.

While the Chiefs may or may not make history with the threepeat, one can guarantee that if Taylor Swift attends every single Chiefs game next season, a lot more commercial records will be broken.