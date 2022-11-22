“Baker Mayfield Is a ‘Three-Legged Donkey’ Playing Quarterback”: Former Panthers Star Destroys Mayfield After Dismal Show Against Ravens

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before the start of the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers had a disastrous 2021 season. Nothing worked their way on the field and to add insult to injury, in-house controversies also pulled them down big time.

So when the 2022 season began, Panthers fans were expecting their team to do better. Baker Mayfield was brought into the unit and although he didn’t have much to show as far as numbers from last couple of seasons are concerned, his experience was expected to come in handy for the team.

However, despite all the personnel and strategic changes, nothing has really changed for the team this year as well. After 11 games, they have a dismal 3-8 win loss record.

In their latest encounter, the Panthers were able to contain the mighty Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson to a great extent, however, abysmal performance from the offense really punctured the spirits of the Carolina supporters.

Baker Mayfield Gets Brutally Reprimanded By Steve Smith Sr.

Baker Mayfield, the man who has been brutally trolled on a regular basis for churning out below-par numbers thus far, again failed to do well against the Ravens.

For 196 yards, Mayfield failed to score any touchdowns and ended up throwing 2 interceptions. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Baker really looked out of ideas on the field right from the word go.

After the contest ended, former Panthers star Steve Smith left no stone unturned in reprimanding Mayfield for absolutely wasting the golden opportunity to win against the Ravens.

So @SteveSmithSr89 just joined me and lit up Baker Mayfield on @wfnz. Called him a “three-legged donkey” playing QB and asked why any NFL team looking for a free-agent QB would consider signing him next season. — Big Foot Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) November 21, 2022

As per WFNZ, a frustrated Smith claimed that Mayfield should not be starting for the Panthers anymore. In fact, Smith went on to call Baker a “three-legged donkey.”

He added that next season, any team looking for a free-agent quarterback wouldn’t even consider signing Mayfield. Wow, this is some criticism coming from Steve but can he be blamed for it?

After all, Baker’s last franchise was so done with him that they went all out to get a QB who was looking at full season suspension due to tonnes of se*ual harassment cases levied against him.

Even this season, Mayfield has been consistently poor and it wouldn’t be a surprise if we seen even the Panthers cutting ties with him as soon as they get the chance to do so.

