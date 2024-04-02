Former Packers Signal Caller Names One QB Prospect To be Better Than Caleb Williams

Widely believed to be the strongest prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams is the apple of the eye of most quarterback-less teams. Out of these, the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos critically need new offensive centerpieces. While the top option might go with the Bears as the No. 1 overall pick, a better option will be up for grabs in the draft, per Kurt Benkert.

Kurt Benkert’s claims paint an optimistic picture for teams hinging on the appearance of multiple QB talents. Adding his insights to the situation via the ‘Up and Adams Show‘, Kurt presented three wide categories. According to him, the ‘Organization Changers’ or the top tier is ruled by Jayden Daniels followed by Caleb Williams. “I think it’s how he plays the game,” said Kurt presenting his overview, as he delved further into the details.

“For me Jayden, what he can do is feet and how he can change the game like that- it’s…you don’t really see guys like that come around so often, and be able to also do with his arm,” said Benkert.

Understanding what an outstanding quarterback needs, Benkert followed up with more insights.

“If you took his legs out of the game, he’s a really accurate passer, he’s in time…his rhythm is accurate. He does all the right things, and he’s only gonna get better in that aspect.”

While Benkert has his justifications, the Jayden Daniels vs. Caleb Williams debate has never seen a dull day. Recently, football analyst Dan Orlovsky presented another categorization calling Jayden Daniels– ‘the best QB’ with more effectiveness. He placed Caleb Williams as the most talented quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Even Benkert’s viewpoint presents a vivid picture in favor of Daniels as he compared the LSU alumnus to straight-out-of-college Lamar Jackson. However, the approaching draft raises a pertinent question about the Bears’ position on Caleb Williams.

Chicago Bears’ Commitment to Signing Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears have already created the space for a brand new quarterback this season, trading Justin Fields ahead of the draft. Despite the void, they hold the advantage of owning the No. 1 overall pick from the college talent pool in April. Though the odds couldn’t get any better, the Bears’ supposed fixation on top prospect Caleb Williams still needs confirmation.

In a recent address, the Bears head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the swirling questions about their QB situation. According to Eberflus, the Bears who proudly own the No. 1 pick are still in the process of making up their minds.

That being said, none of this has to do with the fact that the Bears are in dire need of a quarterback. As per Eberflus, the team needs more critical analysis to confirm their choice and shall be set on their path in the coming weeks.

“We got a few more weeks to do that, and when we get back we’re gonna start going through the tape one more time, making sure we’re squared away with the decision,” added the Bears HC.

However, Eberflus did not shy away from appreciating Caleb Williams for his ‘personality, character, and football knowledge’. While Williams has a bright drafting experience ahead, eyes will remain on his and Daniels’ performances in the NFL.