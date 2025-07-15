Steelers News: T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward Help Pittsburgh Steelers Edge Out Philadelphia Eagles for No.1 Defensive Line Ranking

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrate after a fumble recovery by Watt against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 19-13. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The state of Pennsylvania has been home to top-notch football throughout the years. Early in the Super Bowl Era, the Pittsburgh Steelers ran the NFL. And over the past two decades, the Philadelphia Eagles have morphed into an incredible force. Together, they’ve combined to win eight Super Bowls. For those keeping count, that’s more than Tom Brady.

Nobody is foolish enough to say Pennsylvania’s eight titles are more impressive than Brady’s seven. The octet of Lombardi Trophies, though, illustrates how dominant the Steelers and Eagles have been at times. Pro Football Focus believes they’re both currently the league’s best in one particular aspect. But despite ending the 2024 campaign as Super Bowl champions, Philly didn’t capture this crown.

Earlier this offseason, PFF declared Pittsburgh’s defensive line the NFL’s top unit, ahead of the Eagles’ bunch. Analyst Zoltan Buday pointed to the Steelers supplementing T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward with a quality draft prospect as the difference-maker in his rankings.

“Led by [Watt] and [Heyward], the Steelers’ defensive line continues to be the best in the NFL. Two Pittsburgh players were among the 30 highest-graded interior defenders, and three ranked in the top 20 among edge defenders last season… interior defender Derrick Harmon (No. 21 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) further [bolsters] an elite unit.”

Buday added that Philadelphia’s personnel losses impacted their head-to-head standing against Pittsburgh at the position. However, the impressive depth they’ve developed helped them nab the No. 2 spot.

“Philadelphia’s defensive line was arguably the deepest in the league last season. As a result, even after the departures of Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, the unit remains one of the [league’s best]. On plays without a blitz in 2024, the Eagles generated pressure 36% of the time, which was the fifth-highest rate in the NFL.”

The Eagles also traded edge rusher Bryce Huff this offseason. He joined the San Francisco 49ers, who slotted 21st amongst the 32 teams.

The New York Giants, one of Philadelphia’s biggest rivals, secured third place in Buday’s rankings. New York may boast the league’s best collection of defensive line talent. Edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns already formed an incredible group around nose tackle Dexter “Sexy Dexy” Lawrence. Then, general manager Joe Schoen landed Abdul Carter — the consensus top edge rushing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft – with the No. 3 overall pick.

Abdul Carter (#11) teleporting two gaps over and draws the holding penalty pic.twitter.com/kAQOtJeX6P — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 23, 2025

If any team is primed to vault above the Steelers and Eagles in 2025, it may be the Giants. They’re hoping their fearsome foursome can win games while Jaxson Dart develops behind the scenes. The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills round out PFF’s top five and — like New York — aspire to prove themselves worthy of a better placement in 2026.