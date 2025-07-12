NFL Analyst Explains Why Lamar Jackson Has the Edge Over Joe Burrow and Josh Allen in 2026 Super Bowl Race

Peyton Manning, Nick Foles, Matthew Stafford, and Jalen Hurts are the only quarterbacks who managed to sneak in a Super Bowl win over the last decade dominated by Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Between them, TB12 and the Texas Tech alum have appeared in a combined nine Super Bowls. Meanwhile, none of the current top-tier quarterbacks, according to most experts, have lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Advertisement

That includes the talented trio of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow. So, the question is: who will be the first to break the drought?

One analyst is putting all his chips on Lamar Jackson. He believes the Ravens’ star quarterback finally has the complete team around him to make a deep run.

“I think I’m going to take Lamar Jackson. I just like the way his team is well-rounded. Obviously, you have got a Super Bowl-winning coach in John Harbaugh who has done it once before,” PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman said.

Baltimore boasts one of the most dominant defenses in the league- elite at stopping both the pass and the run. On offense, they’re just as dangerous. With Lamar under center and Derrick Henry powering the ground game, the Ravens have the tools to dismantle any defense. They’re led by a Super Bowl-winning head coach in John Harbaugh, who knows exactly what it takes to get the job done.

As for Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, the key to their Super Bowl hopes lies on the other side of the ball. Both lead explosive, high-powered offenses, but until their teams shore up the defense and deliver in clutch moments, the big prize will remain just out of reach.

“I need to see the Bills and the Bengals’ defense, for that matter, to significantly improve. Those two teams love their offenses, but don’t have a whole lot of balance, though. So I like the Ravens’ defense the best and obviously, the way they can run the ball with Lamar and Derrick Henry in the backfield.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PFF (@profootballfocus)

Among the Ravens, Bills, and Bengals, it’s Lamar Jackson’s team that currently holds the best odds to win the Super Bowl in 2026. The Ravens sit with the third-best odds in the league at +650, trailing only the Chiefs and Eagles. The Bills follow closely behind at +700, while the Bengals find themselves further down the list with 16-1 odds to lift the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara.

But before Baltimore can think about winning it all, they need to get there first.

The Ravens haven’t reached the Super Bowl since 2012 and have made just one AFC Championship appearance in that span. That came in 2023, when they lost at home to the Chiefs—a painful reminder of how difficult the final hurdle can be.

To return to the AFC title game and finally win it, they’ll have to get past a gauntlet of contenders. The Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals remain formidable threats, while teams like the Texans, Broncos, and Chargers have significantly upgraded their rosters. Even the Steelers—now led by Aaron Rodgers—pose a serious challenge within the division.

And if the Ravens do make it to the Super Bowl, victory is far from guaranteed. They’ll likely face battle-tested NFC powerhouses such as the Eagles, 49ers, or Rams—teams that have either won or played in the big game multiple times in recent years and boast more championship experience than Baltimore.