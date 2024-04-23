Inside ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ Hosted by Kevin Hart: Your Complete Guide to the Netflix Special

Get ready for the ultimate roast and toast of the greatest player ever to grace the NFL quarterback position! Tom Brady is about to face a hilarious panel of critics in a groundbreaking Netflix special. It’s the first-ever, unedited roast, promising non-stop laughter. The fans should certainly set their reminders for next month’s premiere, as announced by Netflix on April 22.

Highly acclaimed actor and comedian Kevin Hart will host what he proclaimed in the voiceover to be “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.” He will have some helping hands, as several well-known figures from the sports world are set to appear at the event. According to People, this special event is a part of “Netflix is a Joke Fest” and will be streamed live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

“No Helmets, No Mercy, No Brady Rule,” quipped Kevin Hart in the promotional video, to which, Tom Brady responded with a confident “No F**king Problem.” In the background, comedian Jeff Ross shouted, “We’re coming for you, pretty boy,” prompting Brady’s defiant retort, “I’m unroastable. Let’s Go.”

Tom Brady’s grin might be wide now, but the real test will be how he holds up after enduring an hours-long roasting session. Picture his reaction when a friend takes the stage, ready to tease him about his quirky eating habits, his comical unretirement, and, naturally, his high-profile split from Gisele Bündchen.

However, Brady has willingly signed up for the roast, knowing full well what it entails. The big question remains: Will he still be sporting that winning smile by the end, or will a forced grin be plastered on his face?

Where to Watch ‘The Roast Of Tom Brady’? Date, Time, and More

The live and uncensored Tom Brady roast will take place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 5th, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can log in to their Netflix accounts or subscribe to catch all the action from the front row.

This roast is part of Netflix’s annual “Netflix Is A Joke Fest,” running from May 2nd to 12th this year. According to recent reports, big names in comedy like Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, David Letterman, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler, Bert Kreisher, Tom Segura, and Matt Rife are expected to participate in the comedy fest, though not necessarily in the Brady roast.

Netflix is keeping the list of roasters a secret, ensuring a surprise for the former Patriots QB when he takes the stage on May 5. If one is eager to know who’ll be dishing out the laughs, they’ll have to tune in to the show. Who knows? Maybe, Peyton Manning will show up.

Who will host Netflix’s first live roast?

Kevin Hart is set to host the roast.

What is the price of tickets for Tom Brady’s roast on Netflix?

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster, starting at just $89.50!