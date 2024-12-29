mobile app bar

Julian Edelman Sounds Alarm Bells on Lamar Jackson & Josh Allen to Stop the Chiefs From Having the Greatest NFL Season of All Time

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

Lamar Jackson (left), Patrick Mahomes (center), Josh Allen (right); Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have already etched their names in the history books of the NFL in just five seasons. But with how things are unfolding, they might even record the greatest season ever played in the NFL, as Julian Edelman suggests.

The best football team in the United States of America, world, country. And it ain’t even close,” the Patriots legend praised the defending champs for their dominant run in recent years.

Edelman claimed that the Chiefs are just three playoff games away from eclipsing the 1972 Miami Dolphins — the only team to complete an undefeated season. That is, of course, if they win all their remaining games, including the regular season finale. For Edelman, that would be superior to any run ever made in the NFL.

That said, it’s not like the Chiefs are the only dominant force in the league right now. The Bills and the Ravens from the AFC — the Lions, the Packers, and the Eagles from the NFC — are all major hurdles for the defending champions to cross.

Ringing alarm bells for all those in playoff contention, Julian Edelman therefore pleaded with those teams to act quickly. He also warned their quarterbacks that they only have three weeks to stop the Chiefs from making history.

“It’s a PSA. If you don’t want the greatest NFL football season in the history of the game — I know ’72 (Dolphins) was undefeated, but they’re going for a three-peat. If they go 18-1 with a three-peat, (it’s over, history is made). NFL, it’s up to you Lamar, it’s up to you Josh Allen, it’s up to some in the NFC. It’s up to you guys to stop this.”

It’s a known fact that if Patrick Mahomes continues this path, it won’t be long before he surpasses even the likes of Tom Brady. This could also pose a major threat to the Patriots dynasty.

Julian Edelman, a big part of that dynasty, would certainly want his tenure to remain supreme. But that light appears to be dimming with the new dynasty brewing in Kansas City.

