Francis Ngannou’s Coach Admits That the MMA Star Would Have Been an Incredible NFL Player; “He Definitely Has That Body Type, That Size”

Francis Ngannou’s journey from Cameroon to the heights of MMA is nothing short of remarkable. At 26, he left his home in search of a better life in Europe and even he couldn’t have imagined what destiny had for him. However, if instead of France, he had landed in America, he could have been a star in a different sport altogether.

Trippie Hale is Ngannou’s strength and conditioning coach, who knows a thing or two about athletes. With over 17 years in the coaching business, Hale has worked with talents across various sports such as basketball, baseball, and American Football. Speaking from experience he sees something special in Francis Ngannou.

According to him, the 6 feet 4 inches mixed martial artist, Francis Ngannou, has all the qualities of an NFL player, and he doesn’t mince words about it. Trippie Hale told The Sun,

“If he was born in America, he would be playing in the NFL, no doubt about it. He wouldn’t have a choice! Especially if I got a hold of him, he wouldn’t have a choice.”

Moreover, highlighting his incredible size, Hale believes he would perfectly fit the role of a defensive end in the NFL lineup. Hale went on to compare Ngannou to the Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett who clinched the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Award.

“He can run so I could definitely see him being like a Myles Garrett, who was defensive player of the year this year. He definitely has that body type, that size, that kind of speed.”

Yet, at 37 years old, Ngannou remains at the top of his game, solidifying his status as a legend in UFC and a seasoned professional in boxing. He started his combat sports career in 2013 with MMA and later switched to UFC in 2015. He won the UFC heavyweight title in 2021 and has a 12-2 record. Last year, he switched to professional boxing and met Tyson Fury who defeated him in a controversial split decision. Currently, he has a 0-2 record in professional boxing.

Ngannou Suffers Crushing Defeat in Riyadh Showdown

In a highly anticipated showdown in Riyad on Friday, March 8th, Francis Ngannou faced Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight bout that promised fireworks. But things didn’t go well for Ngannou as right from the start, Joshua’s punches shook him up. Despite trying his best, Ngannou struggled to keep Joshua at bay as the rounds went on.

By the time the second round started, Francis Ngannou was already feeling the pressure. With just a few seconds left in the round, Joshua unleashed a devastating combo that sent Ngannou crashing to the mat. It was a scary moment as Ngannou lay there, knocked out cold, and he further needed help from the medics.

It was a disappointing moment for Ngannou and his fans but Joshua just outperformed him and was just too good that night.