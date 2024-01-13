From Generating $20 Million a Game to Skyrocketing College Enrollment, Nick Saban is the Superhero Who Changed it All for Alabama

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks with the media at halftime in the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-USA TODAY Sports

Seventeen years ago, when Nick Saban joined the Alabama Crimson Tide, nobody foresaw the tremendous success he would achieve as a head coach in college football. Over the years, he not only amassed a fortune but also transformed the Alabama University program, turning it into every student athlete’s dream destination.

Back in 2013, the chancellor of the University of Alabama outright stated that hiring Nick Saban was the best financial move the university ever made. During his tenure, the Crimson Tide home games have generated about $20 million which has significantly helped boost the local economy.

Moreover, since Nick Saban joined the University of Alabama in 2007, student enrollment surged from 25,580 to 36,645 by 2022, marking a remarkable 51% increase. Additionally, Tuscaloosa, the city where the university is located, also experienced growth, going from 90,000 residents in 2010 to 111,000 in 2022.

What’s worth noting is that a major portion of the new students were from outside Alabama. In the early 2000s, there were three in-state students for every out-of-state student. However, now 58% of undergrads are from other states. Out-of-state students pay about $30,000 in tuition, much more than their local counterparts. They pick the university not just for academics but also to experience the renowned sports culture it offers.

Nick Saban clinched six national championships with Alabama, but the truly remarkable feat lies in the success of the players he coached who later excelled in the NFL. Some current players still making waves in the league include Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Bryce Young, Alvin Kamara, Julio Jones, Jerry Jeudy, Amari Cooper, and Jaylen Waddle, just to name a few.

Students arriving from distant lands noticed that the success rate was notably higher than other programs. Moreover, Coach Saban’s guidance provided a solid foundation for a successful career, even outside of football. Studying with a program that not only wins championships but also boasts four Heisman Trophy winners is always a source of pride for everyone involved.

Nick Saban’s Coaching Career Earnings

Nick Saban is not only a highly accomplished football coach but also stands out as one of college football’s highest earners. Saban earned approximately $150 million from his coaching career, earning $124 million from his time at Alabama, and an additional estimated $25 million during his time at LSU, Michigan State, Toledo, and NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

As of 2024, the legendary coach’s net worth stands at $70 million, which he has amassed not just from coaching but also from his successful business ventures. He co-owns a luxury car dealership chain, Dream Motor Group. Moreover, he made a substantial $700 million investment by acquiring two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in South Florida recently.

His endorsement deals play a significant role in his net worth too. He appears in Aflac commercials and collaborated with Mercedes-Benz vehicles for his own “Nick Saban Signature Series”. Overall, Saban’s savvy investment strategies, coupled with his coaching success make him a leader who excels both on and off the field, leaving a lasting impact on aspiring individuals all around the globe.