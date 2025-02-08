“I Don’t Put Anybody Up on Real Names”: Deion Sanders Reveals the Hilarious Way He Saved Jerry Jones in His Phone

Prime Time. Neon Deion. Coach Prime. “Look good, feel good, play good, pay good.” Deion Sanders was truly one-of-one as a player. That has held true since he switched to coaching—which is why it’s no wonder he was Jerry Jones’ flashy pick to be the Dallas Cowboys’ next coach. Unfortunately, the pompous billionaire was barking up the wrong tree. Coach Prime is happy where he is now — in Boulder.

Advertisement

While visiting Rich Eisen—an old buddy from Prime’s time as an analyst on NFL Network—during Super Bowl week, Sanders was asked about the infamous call he had with Jerry Jones about the Cowboys coaching job this cycle. Of course, Neon Deion couldn’t help but give Eisen a classic quip first.

“Rich Eisen: So, how is Jerry Jones listed in your phone? What does it say?

Deion Sanders: Uh, direct deposit. (Big laughs) DD. That’s what he’s under. I don’t put anybody up on their real name, so direct deposit, that’s what it was years ago.”

Knowing Sanders, that might actually be true. Nonetheless, Eisen pressed his pal for details about the conversation, which ultimately led nowhere for Jones.

“It was great. It made me think… You hang up and you start thinking, ‘Hey, wow, that’s something’. You just weigh everything. And then you go out there, you go way out there with it, ‘If I did this I would probably get a helicopter to fly in to work every day (laughs)’ I’m serious! … Land right there on the field right beside Jerry, and this could work.”

The draw of the Cowboys, for whom Sanders played from 1995 to 1999—a span during which he won a Super Bowl and put together some of his best seasons as a pro—was something that Sanders pondered. He said that he was “praying and weighing” (as in options) for some time, but ultimately knew he was meant to remain in Boulder.

“You start thinking crazy things… I had a lot of praying to do, praying and weighing, and I’m always led directly, or incorrectly. I wanted clarity, and wisdom, and understanding.”

Clearly, Jerry Jones made an impression on Neon Deion. However, he says that while he was tempted, his prayers ultimately led him down the right path. When Eisen prodded him further, Sanders admitted that his discussions with Jones never got to the monetary stage, saying, “No, it never got to that point, just the thought process.”

When asked what it would take to join the Cowboys, he said something “highly significant”. Deion Sanders is really building something in Boulder, and he will be hoping to improve the Colorado Buffaloes record for the 3rd straight season in 2025. He said he wants his “name on the mountains” out there, so don’t expect him to leave any time soon.

“I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want to put the flag—I want my name on the mountains out there. I want to put my flag down in Colorado.”

And anyway, the Cowboys already got their man. He might not be the one you or most Cowboys fans wanted, but Brian Schottenheimer is now your guy. He’s not a flashy or sexy pick, but he knows the offense, understands the personnel, and is an NFL veteran. He certainly can’t do much worse than what Dallas had in 2024.