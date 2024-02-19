“From High School, We Knew She Was Going To Be a Game-Changer”: Brock Purdy Speaks Up On His Past Connection With Caitlin Clark

The University of Iowa Point Guard, Caitlin Clark has become a sensation and a rapidly emerging talent in the world of basketball somewhat similar to how Brock Purdy rose to fame in the NFL. However, since Purdy is an Iowa State alumnus, the two big players do have a surprising connection between them.

Advertisement

Purdy became the starting quarterback for the Iowa State Cyclones later in his freshman year in 2018, the same year Caitlin Clark’s brother Blake joined the team as a freshman QB. Although later Blake became Purdy’s backup, but the two QBs stayed good friends throughout their four years in college.

Brock Purdy even admitted that Caitlin Clark’s brother is still best friends with him and that the 49ers QB even invited Blake to his wedding which is scheduled for March this year.

Advertisement

“Caitlin, I wasn’t around as much but obviously just through Blake,” Purdy told Austin Franklin, via The Mirror. “We’d always watch her and what a baller she was from day one. Obviously, from high school, we knew she was going to be a game-changer. So, to see her now absolutely killing it, I couldn’t be happier for her.”

The entire nation has been chanting Caitlin’s name, especially after her recent game against Michigan when she broke Kelsey Plum’s all-time scoring record, officially becoming the biggest name in NCAA Basketball. This has also impressed the superstar QB Brock Purdy who has been a fan of hers since her time in High School.

Brock Purdy Lauds Caitlin Clark’s Grit

When asked about how Caitlin serves as a source of inspiration for him and his teammates, Purdy had a very direct answer to it.

“I think just the grit,” Purdy said. “The competitive nature that he has. When you watch it, it makes you want to play, it makes you want to play your sport well. So, when you see her out there getting her teammates fired up and stuff like that, it reminds you of when you’re out on the field playing and your willingness to win.”

Caitlin Clark has easily become one of the most marketable stories in NCAA basketball just like how Purdy rose to immediate fame in the NFL. However, the random connection between the two household names was something no one had ever thought of.

Advertisement

With Purdy set to get married to his fiancee Jenna Brandt in March this year, it will be seen whether Caitlin Clark will be attending his wedding with brother Blake.