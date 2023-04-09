“Never Giving Up”: Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais Shares a Strong Message for the Haters as Browns QB Gets Ready for Next Court Hearing

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to appear in a Houston Court next week as per Harris County Records. This appearance will be in regards to the 25th case against him. This update has re-ignited the enraged NFL fans who wanted Watson to be permanently banned form the NFL.

However, as expected, all this hate is having no affect on Watson’s relationship with his long-time girlfriend Jilly Anais who continues to support her man amidst all the hullabaloo.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais are living the life of their dreams

The Clemson product faced a hard time in the last two years after he got slapped with a civil lawsuit from more than a dozen women. He was accused of s*xual misconduct and destroying their careers.

He settled with most of them for an undisclosed amount, while a few dragged him to court. Finally, the case was resolved, and Watson got back into the NFL arena. Despite all these setbacks, Anais remained unfazed and supported her boyfriend.

There have been instances in the past when her followers asked Anais to part ways with Watson, but she continued to foster their relationship. As a mark of their togetherness, the singer (Jilly Anais) made a TikTok with the Browns star.

It garnered crazy reactions on social media. While many supported her, few of them called her out. Although Anais and Watson got into this relationship in 2019, Watson’s lawsuit made her distance herself from the media. She kept him at arm’s length, but they bonded again after he was cleared for practice and returned with the team.

Watson publicly apologized for his mistakes

It was one of the few isolated incidents in the history of the NFL where an athlete was accused of misconduct by almost 22 women. It almost sank his two years in the league when he performed at the highest level.

As soon as the lawsuit dropped, the NFL and NFLPA joint committee undertook disciplinary actions against him. Last year, he got slapped with an 11-game suspension and was fined $5 million.

While speaking in an interview, the quarterback admitted his problems and apologized to all those affected by his wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said, per thecomeback.com.

“The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character,” he added. It will be interesting to see whether he proves to be a man of his word moving ahead into the 2023 season.