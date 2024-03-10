Honoring Jason Kelce’s Impeccable Legacy, Drew Brees Announces 13 Scholarships for Walk-On Athletes

Jason Kelce finally hung up his boots and announced his retirement. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 draft, he spent his 13-year NFL career with the Eagles, winning the Super Bowl and playing over 14,000 snaps. Despite excelling as a Center during his time in the league, he didn’t always play the position.

Advertisement

During high school, he was a talented Linebacker and Rusher. However, his talent wasn’t enough to get him a scholarship to a D1 college being perceived as too short to play a LB. He was invited by Bearcats Coach Dantonio to join the university as a walk-on without a scholarship.

Inspired by this, Drew Brees is starting a new scholarship for walk-on college athletes in honor of Jason. Brees’ Walk-On is awarding 13 scholarships to college walk-on athletes across the country, with the number thirteen representing the years Kelce played in the NFL. As per Brees, these scholarships are much bigger than mere financial aid. They represent the hard work and dedication of athletes that make them work harder and become great much like Kelce. He said,

Advertisement

“These scholarships represent more than just financial aid. They’re a salute to the relentless spirit and unwavering dedication that drives athletes to excel, mirroring the qualities that Jason Kelce showcased throughout his career.”

After he changed his position to Center/Offensive Lineman on the advice of his new HC Brian Kelly, Jason ended up getting an athletic scholarship for the next three years, making it worthwhile to change positions. But before that, he struggled to maintain the balance between his education and football, with the worry of student loans on his mind, just like many walk-on athletes.

Walk-On is something that caught the eye of Brees when he first visited the place when he was still playing for the Saints. However, it came into existence two decades ago when two former athletes decided to use the skills they learned on the court.

Drew Brees’ Walk-On

Brees‘ Walk-Ons is a chain of sports-themed bars started in 2003 by two LSU Tigers’ Walk-Ons Brandon Landry and Jack Warner. Both Landry and Warner’s shared interests beyond basketball. Being part of LSU’s basketball team allowed them to visit the best restaurants and sports bars across the country and wanted to bring a similar idea to Louisiana- home to some of the great soul food and cajun cooking.

Advertisement

Despite having no prior experience and lacking monetary assistance, both individuals applied the knowledge they gained on the court, turning their dream into a reality by opening Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar next to LSU’s Tiger Stadium. By 2012, several locations had emerged in Southern Louisiana, and people in the industry were beginning to take notice. In 2015, the Walk-On brand caught the attention of Drew Brees, who enthusiastically joined as a Co-owner.

With the objective of better serving the community, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Walk-On’s Game On Foundation, was established, aiming to enhance youth sports. Through monetary assistance, the foundation revitalizes sports facilities and provides essential equipment as per Walk-Ons.com.

Jason’s story is a story that defines what an underdog can achieve in life if he puts his mind and focus on his goal. With a dogged sense of purpose, hard work, and perseverance, you can overcome all the disadvantages and hurdles in life. Despite being doubted for his small stature and being forced to play out of position, Kelce still excelled. In five years, his legacy will be in NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Not bad for a zero-star walk-on who played as a rusher in high school.