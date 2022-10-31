Geno Smith’s Net worth: How Much Has The Seahawks Quarterback Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith is a 32-year-old American football quarterback who currently plays for the Seattle Seahawks. Before being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, he played college football at West Virginia, leading the Mountaineers to multiple bowl games, breaking multiple passing records, and winning awards.

Geno belong to a family of American football lovers. His grand-uncle Danny Smith was a record-breaking football player, and his cousin Malvin Bratton is a former Miami University wide receiver.

Smith made his NFL debut on August 9, 2013 against the Detroit Lions in the preseason. He completed 6 of 7 passes for 47 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter due to an ankle injury.

Geno Smith’s Net worth

Geno Smith’s net worth is currently estimated to be $5 million. Smith currently has a one-year, $3,500,000 contract with the Seattle Seahawks, which includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $500,000 guaranteed, and a $3,500,000 average annual salary.

Smith will earn a base salary of $1,260,000 in 2022. Moreover, he will also take home a signing bonus of $500,000, a roster bonus of $1,690,000, and a workout bonus of $50,000, with a $3,500,000 cap hit and a dead cap value of $550,000.

Talking about the various contracts he has signed in the league, after being drafted, he signed a four-year, $5.01 million contract with the New York Jets, for which he received a signing bonus of $2,030,620.

In 2017, he signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the New York Jets, with a $387,500 roster bonus. In 2019, he signed a one-year, $895,000 contract with Seattle, with a $200,000 signing bonus. Seattle later released him the following year.

Since then, he has been playing for the Seahawks, where he has signed a one-year contract for each year. In 2020, he signed a one-year contract worth $1.1875 million, and in 2021, he signed a one-year contract worth $1.2 million.

Geno Smith has always kept a low profile, and even after ten years in the NFL, he rarely appears for endorsements. He usually avoids public appearances, but his net worth has increased significantly.

Net Worth in 2017 $3.8 Million

2018 $4.0 Million

2019 $4.2 Million

2020 $4.5 Million

2021 $4.8 Million

2022 $5.0 Million

