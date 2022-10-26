Who is Nicolette Dellanno : Zach Wilson’s 20 year old rumored girlfriend shares photo with the QB after Jet’s win

Zach Wilson is trending alongside her rumored girlfriend Nicole Dellanno, who is also an Instagram influencer.

Zach Wilson’s 2022 campaign has been successful thus far; he was selected second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Last season, he appeared in thirteen games as New York finished 3-10 with Wilson at the helm. This season, however, is focused on his rumored relationship with Nicolette Dellanno.

The latter was frequently photographed with the New York Jets star. Fans have frequently speculated on their relationship, wondering if Wilson has found a new girlfriend. However, the rumored couple has yet to confirm their relationship on social media.

Nicolette Dellanno is an Instagram influencer and model with over 35,000 followers. She is also active on TikTok. To the delight of her social media followers, she frequently posts glamorous photos and bikini photos.

Zach and Nicolette’s relationship timeline

Since June 2022, they have been spotted together. A few years Wilson’s junior, Dellanno, was spotted hanging out with the quarterback at a New York Yankees game. No one is sure how long Zach Wilson and Dellanno had been spotted together. They might have crossed paths through mutual friends or perhaps an impromptu Instagram DM.

why is Zach Wilson being forced to do the wave so funny to me pic.twitter.com/WRaJPlSwGj — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) June 16, 2022

Prior to the current campaign, Wilson was spotted spending time with Dellanno while on vacation with some of his Jets colleagues and their significant others, including Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo.

Zach Wilson’s girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno was by his side on Sunday to cheer on the Jets quarterback in a victory over the Broncos on the road. She shared a happy photo of the pair together on the sidelines at Empower Field At Mile High on her Instagram Story.

Zach’s alleged Relationship whit her Mother’s Best friend

Wilson dated Abbey Giles in the past. But she alleged that the young quarterback had cheated on her with his mother’s best friend. The allegations of an affair began to spread after Zach’s ex, Abbey Gile, claimed that he “was sleeping with his mom’s best friend” in an Instagram comment that has since been deleted.

Fan chose to focus on Nicolette because of this accusation. Fans have jokingly questioned Nicolette in her most recent selfie release, asking whether she is his “mom’s closest friend,” while some are taking the rumours more seriously and wondering with whom he may have hooked up.

A user of Instagram commented: “Move on, it’s time! QB displays no courtesy.”

You’re not Zach’s mom’s friend, another user added.

Wilson’s new relationship with Dellanno is certainly refreshing in the midst of all the cheating drama.