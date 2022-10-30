Jerry Jeudy NFL Career: Star Wide Receiver’s Career Stats

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) leaves the field in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jeudy is a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos who has appeared in 26 games (19 starts). During his college football career, he received the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver as a sophomore in 2018. He was drafted by the Broncos as the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was also a standout in college, catching 117 passes for 1,554 yards (13.2 average) and 25 touchdowns between his junior and senior seasons.

Jeudy has appeared in seven games this season and has 24 receptions for 386 yards with an average of 16.1 yards per reception and two touchdowns.

Jerry Jeudy’s NFL Career

Jeudy has appeared in 33 games (19 starts) for the Broncos, recording 114 receptions for 1,709 yards with an average of 14.99 yards per reception and five touchdowns.

If we look at his career at a glance

2020

In 2020, he started 14 of 16 games for the Broncos, finishing with 52 catches for 856 yards (16.5 avg.) with three touchdowns and two 100-yard receiving games. Received the second-most receptions (52) and receiving yards (856) by a Broncos rookie in team history, and his 856 yards ranked fifth among all first-year pass catchers in 2020. In his NFL debut, he totaled 56 yards on four receptions (14.0 average).

2021

Jeudy played in 10 games (5 starts), totaling 38 receptions for 467 yards at an average of 12.3 yards per reception. He also tied for the team lead in receptions and yards with six receptions for 72 yards.

He missed Weeks 2-7 after being placed on injured reserve on September 14 with an ankle injury. He had 4 receptions for 39 yards and an average of 9.8 yards after returning from injury.

Jerry With a team-high six catches for 69 yards, he passed 1,000 receiving yards for the season. He also led the team with six receptions for 48 yards against Philadelphia, and he had a season-high 77 yards on four receptions against Kansas City.

