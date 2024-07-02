George Kittle Shares 3 Genuine Wishes for His Upcoming Season in Latest Endorsement for Bud Light

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle got his heart broken once again after the 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs for the second time in the last five years. While it’s not hard to guess what the tight end’s wishes could be now, Kittle surprised many NFL fans by revealing his top three wishes for the upcoming season in a Bud Light promo.

Heading into his 8th season with the San Francisco 49ers, Kittle noted his three wishes that he would wholeheartedly ask from the Bud Light genie. Firstly, the tight end wished for the safety of his entire roster throughout the season.

For his second wish, he hoped to win a lot of games, potentially similar to last year. Lastly, Kittle showcased his loving side by mentioning his wife and wishing for her to visit him during games without any hurdles.

“I would wish for health for my entire team. I would wish for — win a lot of football games. I would wish for my wife to have safe and easy travel to every single game.”

Although Kittle reserved two wishes for his team and one for his wife, fans weren’t impressed, and perhaps rightfully so.

Fans Disappointed by Kittle’s Three Wishes Without a Super Bowl Win

Contrary to expectations, Kittle omitted ‘winning a Super Bowl’ from his three wishes. As anticipated, fans were deeply disappointed, many of whom are still reeling from the recent Super Bowl loss. Consequently, they flooded the comment section, with most expressing discontent towards the star tight end.

For instance, one fan commented, “Buddy could’ve kept #3 & wished for a damn SB victory,” reflecting the sentiment of many who expected a wish for a championship.

Another fan humorously added, “I’d use all 3 wishes to ensure that the Dallas Cowboys never win another division title (bars been low for 3 decades now) and would offer to trade my life for one final wish; a wish to relocate them to Siberia for all of eternity. Let’s make it happen, Genie!”

Some fans took a more practical approach, such as the fan who said, “Wish for an oline please”. Others, however, chose to find a silver lining as they appreciated Kittle’s perspective, with one fan saying, “he didn’t need to wish for a SB he already knows we’re getting one.”

Despite the varied reactions, the absence of a wish for a Lombardi Trophy was quite shocking to many. Following the 49ers’ last loss to the Chiefs, where they fell 25-22 in an overtime thriller, fans are desperate for the team to clinch the championship.

This loss has left the 49ers with some introspection and a desire to bounce back stronger this season. Previously, players like Nick Bosa and Kittle expressed their determination to move past the heartbreak and focus on the future, which would have fans’ attention in the upcoming season.