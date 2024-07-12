George Kittle States How Everyone Has Overlooked Brock Purdy’s Massive Quads

When one thinks of Brock Purdy, positive and pleasant adjectives like “nice guy” and “family man” are used to describe him. However, a term that no one associates with the 49ers QB is that of a “physical beast”. Hence, fans and analysts alike were taken aback when they saw the QB’s massive quadriceps from a training camp photoshoot. However, 49ers star and Purdy’s Day 1 supporter, George Kittle, wasn’t surprised one bit.

In a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Kittle was asked to share his thoughts on Purdy’s supposed physical transformation. The TE, however, dismissed this question, arguing that the QB has had such massive quads since his rookie year. Kittle instead blamed the media for focusing only on Purdy’s good boy image and the “Mr. Irrelevant” tag for this sudden confusion.

“He’s had that [massive quads] since he was a rookie. You guys just don’t see it cuz the media tells you he’s just this little kid wearing a JCPenney’s backpack. That’s what everyone says… You just got to see it for yourself, Rich… He’s a monster.. l love him.”

While it was surprising to hear George reveal that Purdy has been muscular since his rookie year, the highlight of the interview was when he ranked Brock, McCaffrey, and Nick Bosa’s quadriceps with a hilarious Pokemon reference.

“It’s Like a Pokemon Evolution”: Kittle Compares Purdy’s Quads With Nick Bosa’s

While talking about Purdy’s quadriceps and sculpted physique, Kittle made a valid point by revealing how most athletes only grow into their physique at the age of 25-30. Keeping this in mind, there is definitely scope for 24-year-old Purdy’s physique to only get more defined in the coming years.

Kittle’s funny bones made this concept even easier to visualize, as he likened Purdy’s quads to evolving like a Pokemon. For this, he ranked quads of Purdy, McCaffrey, and Bosa in ascending order. According to the TE, he anticipates Purdy’s quads to evolve like a Pokemon does and get to the size of Bosa’s massive quads with age and experience.

“If you could compare like Brock to McCaffrey to Bosa, it’s like a Pokemon evolution of their quads. Like Brock has huge quads, Christian has huge quads and Bosa has Bosa quads. [If] you just line them up, it’s like Brock’s going to eventually turn into Bosa. That’s how I picture it.”

When it comes to supporting and hyping up Brock Purdy, no one does it like Kittle. The Pokemon analogy was hilarious to visualize, and it’s interviews like this that make NFL fans survive the offseason. Never change, Kittle!