George Kittle’s “Spider Senses Tingled” When Brandon Aiyuk Was MIA for 4 Days

Brandon Aiyuk is now officially a part of the San Francisco 49ers until 2028 after a rollercoaster offseason that almost led to a trade. There were times during the offseason when Aiyuk’s future with the 49ers was unclear, and that had TE George Kittle worried.

For Kittle, he did not hesitate to admit that his worries reached a peak when Aiyuk was absent from the 49ers locker room for three or four days and how it triggered what the Tight End described as his “spider senses.” The TE feared that the team might lose one of their key offensive weapons.

Kittle even texted Aiyuk to congratulate him on the massive contract. He revealed, “He’s a little busy. I definitely shot him a text just to say congratulations, but he probably has a few hundred text messages going through his phone right now…We’re all excited for him.”

The prolonged standoff between the team and the WR came to a head when Aiyuk revealed his wish to be traded. 49ers fans, like Kittle, were also worried at the prospect of losing their star receiver and a reliable target for QB Brock Purdy.

Luckily, those worries were alleviated once the deal was signed and the 49ers retained one of their crucial offensive asset within the team.

49ers last-minute extension for Brandon Aiyuk

The San Francisco 49ers have signed a four-year contract extension with Brandon Aiyuk–valued at $30 million annually on average—a move that makes Aiyuk’s position as the leading pass catcher for the team across the next five years with an overall payout of $134.1 million and a substantial $90 million dispensed within the initial three years of the agreement.

General Manager John Lynch was visibly thrilled as he praised Aiyuks skills and described him as a “special talent” and a “warrior” on the field, as he said in a statement: ​“We look forward to Brandon continuing to be part of what we strive to accomplish as an organization.”

As this agreement wraps up, all eyes are now on OT, Trent Williams, who is holding out from team activities in expectations of a hefty deal. With the next season just around the corner, the team needs to quickly complete any outstanding discussions to make sure they are completely ready for Week 1.