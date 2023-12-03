“Georgia No.1 Right?”: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Exudes Confidence After Knocking the Bulldogs Out

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates with the most valuable player trophy on the podium after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama accomplished an almost impossible victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, getting through the line with 27-24. Nick Saban, fans, players, and everyone with their support behind Alabama are overjoyed with the result. The game has indeed added a twist to the College Football Playoff scenario right before the four-team lineup announcement.

Advertisement

Usually criticized quarterback during the season, Jalen Milroe, took the game by storm. After the upset, he boldly asserted the Crimson Tide’s claim as the best college football team after beating the No. 1 team this season and ending their 29-game winning streak. Addressing the media, he pondered: “Georgia’s No. 1 right? You beat the No. 1. team. What does that consider us?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NextRoundLive/status/1731133403485839568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe attributed Alabama’s success to their offseason hard work and the commitment to improve by 1 percent in every game. After securing the ninth SEC Championship under Nick Saban, Milroe had his version of words that echoed sentiments shared by Jalen Hurts ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl clash. He added:

“Before anyone had an opinion of me, I had my purpose already. The biggest thing was just stay true to myself and I had the right support system around me to uplift me.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CBSSportsCFB/status/1731112019590324629?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Josh Pate Commends Jalen Milroe for Securing Alabama’s SEC Victory

College football analyst Josh Pate commended Jalen Milroe for leading Alabama to victory, commenting on CBS Sports. Despite doubts at the start of the season and a benching in Week 3, Jalen propelled the Nick Saban-coached team to 10 consecutive wins.

Josh Pate emphasized that a quarterback’s statistical performance matters less than delivering what the team needs at the right moment.

Advertisement

“That little pass right behind where we are sitting right now,” Josh added, “He (Jalen) just flicks it ahead for a first down inside the 20. That’s as big a play as Alabama had all afternoon.”

Pate highlighted that Jalen Milroe’s absence against South Florida made the Alabama team look ‘God-Awful.’ He emphasized that, back then, predicting Alabama’s SEC Championship win seemed unlikely, indicating that Milroe needed to do something extraordinary. Pate also credited multiple receivers for stepping up when the team needed them.

Jalen Milroe showcased excellence in the win. Despite Georgia’s season-long trend of limiting opponents to under 23 points, the young quarterback helped his team stack 27 points against the formidable defense. Moreover, he threw two touchdowns with zero interceptions and added 29 yards on the ground. His stellar performance earned him the MVP title in the SEC Championship game.