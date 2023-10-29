Nike Drops Special Colin Kaepernick Hoodie & T-Shirt in Collab With Joy Yamusangie; “Connecting Athletes & Change Leaders”

Colin Kaepernick is not leaving the world of sports behind. He might not be able to make a comeback in the NFL, but he has kept his drive alive and his latest apparel collection is a testament to that.

The free agent tried to make a comeback earlier this year but it was not fruitful. However, he’s had quite an eventful year with the launch of his comic book, and now this. The civil rights activist took to X to share the news of his collaboration with sports apparel giant Nike.

Kap Releases Limited Edition Apparel in Collaboration With Nike

Nike and Kaepernick joined hands with artist Joy Yamusangie to narrate the story of Kaepernick’s impact and journey. The London-based artist is supposedly going to use illustrations and painting to compose pieces that reference the “duality of everyday life in the UK and their African Heritage.“

Released on October 27, the collection offers buyers apparel in Yamusangie’s signature style of abstract shapes and intense colors. The limited edition pieces are available on the Nike website, which include a $80 hoodie and a $50 t-shirt. According to Nike,

“Colin Kaepernick is a man of the people. Over the years, he’s proved his devotion to social change through sports, education, and equality. This product capsule serves as a reminder and an invitation to push toward an equitable future.”

According to Kaepernick the collection “tells a visual story connecting athletes and change leaders, who, are creating positive change around the globe.” However, this is not the first collab between the athlete and the brand.

Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0

It has been nearly seven years since Kaepernick has made an appearance in the NFL, despite reportedly still having the drive and willingness to play the sport he has dedicated his life to. In 2020, Nike released The Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0, a black monochromatic jersey that featured his NFL number, 7, and his last name on the back, to mark the fourth anniversary of Kaepernick taking a knee on an NFL sideline.

The jersey was priced at $150 and sold out in minutes. Nike released a statement on the jerseys saying, “The Colin Kaepernick Icon Jersey 2.0 marks Nike’s continued product collaboration with Colin and celebrates those making a positive impact in their community through sport and education. This celebration is represented in the meaning behind the line, True to 7”