Aaron Rodgers Clarifies Handshake With Donald Trump After Internet Alleged Ignorance

Ayush Juneja
Published

Aaron Rodgers Clarifies Handshake With Donald Trump After Internet Alleges Ignorance

Aaron Rodgers and Donald Trump. Picture Credits: USA Today Sports

Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers, who has been labeled quite the controversial figure over the years, recently attended the UFC 203 in Newark alongside ex-teammate Mercedes Lewis. However, there was a moment captured on camera where the NFL star seemed to pass up the opportunity to greet former POTUS Donald Trump, another disputed figure who also attended the event, leading to all sorts of speculations.

Trump was greeted and lauded by many as he entered the arena. However, Rodgers chose to remain seated, refusing to acknowledge the former president despite supporting him in the past.

This snub received mixed reactions from Trump supporters, who started thrashing the Jets QB online, calling him narcissistic. On the other hand, a few asserted that Rodgers did the right thing for the first time in years. It turns out that the entire thing was only taken out of proportion.

It seems A-Rod heard and read what was going on and what fans have been writing about him. In response, he posted a picture on his Instagram Story, in which he can be seen shaking hands with Trump. He added in the caption “Pic with President Trump,” “priceless,” and the hashtag “Handshake.”

This surely puts an end to all the negative stories about him not liking or supporting the former Commander-in-Chief after Trump’s indictment on 34 felonies.

Not so surprisingly, Rodgers instantly got a seal of approval from Trump’s fans for acknowledging and greeting the former prez. They flooded social media with their two cents, with a few remarking that A-Rod is their QB and Trump is their President.

On the other hand, some speculated that Aaron told Donald that they would meet again when the Jets win the Super Bowl and get to visit him in the White House. See for yourselves:

As long as his off-field activities and antics don’t affect his output on the field, fans won’t care with whom Aaron Rodgers consorts with. They just hope he stays fit for the whole season and takes the Jets deep into the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

