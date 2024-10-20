Georgia vs. Texas: Students Hurl Cans on Field After Refs’ ‘Horrible’ Defensive Holding Call

Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue scores a touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (left) and defensive back Dan Jackson in the third quarter at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Janner/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images.

The intensity was palpable during the showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs. In fact, the Bulldogs, along with the officials, got a taste of the Austin atmosphere as frustrated Texas fans unleashed their wrath on them.

Their displeasure boiled over when a controversial defensive holding call negated an interception by Carson Beck, prompting fans to throw cans onto the field. The call was eventually overturned, adding to the drama in Texas.

The Texas vs Georgia referees just pulled one of the WILDEST sequences I’ve ever seen in the history of football. A terrible defensive holding call, the student section throws cans to the field & then the refs REVERSE the call after the official announcement.

Absolutely INSANITY! — ChiseledAdonis (@chiseledadonis) October 20, 2024

The game came to a halt with Georgia leading 23-8, facing a crucial 3rd-and-9 with 3:10 left in the third quarter. Under heavy pressure from the Texas defense, Carson Beck attempted a sideline pass near the 55-yard line, which was easily intercepted by CB Jahdae Barron.

Barron returned the pick to the Bulldogs’ 9-yard line, setting up the Longhorns in prime position for a touchdown. However, the officials quickly dampened the excitement, throwing a questionable flag on the play and penalizing Barron for defensive holding. Georgia retained possession with a fresh set of downs.

Replays showed that the receiver and defender had similar contact, and Barron’s interception appeared clean. The Longhorn faithful let the officials know about their frustration by throwing beer bottles and cans on the field.

The game had to be stopped and Steve Sarkisian had to plead with the crowd, urging them not to throw stuff. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the officials, after a replay turned the call giving Texas the ball. The home team capitalized on the moment by scoring a TD and ending the quarter 15-23.

Fans and NFL players alike took to X to voice their opinions on the controversial call. One fan even joked that the officials should have been the target instead of the field. Others however expressed concern over the referees overturning the call under pressure.

I wish one of them would hit the white hat — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 20, 2024

Funny scene in Texas. Trash is being thrown everywhere on the field for the trash call. — Matt (@Chosen1Company) October 20, 2024

Blueprint for all college football fans when a questionable call is made against the home team going forward.

Great job, @SEC

All fans should 100% follow Texas fans’ example in the future. — ATL+JAX (@Christo_MoNa) October 20, 2024

NFL stars JJ Watt and Micah Parsons also weighed in. While Watt was left in disbelief, Parsons sided with the fans on the call:

Never seen anything like that before. Wow. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 20, 2024

That’s such a bad call at a pivotal moment! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 20, 2024

Despite the late third-quarter touchdown, the Longhorns couldn’t maintain the momentum in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs quickly responded with a touchdown of their own, crushing any hopes of a Texas comeback. Georgia controlled the rest of the game, securing a 30-15 victory and handing Texas its first loss of the season.