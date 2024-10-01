Gerald McCoy Explains Why Some Players Were Possibly ‘Intimidated’ by Tom Brady in the Locker Room

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on after beating the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC south division at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield indirectly criticized Tom Brady for his ‘strict’ style in the locker room, speculation has arisen about whether TB12 was indeed too strict. Well, former Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy viewed the situation from both sides, which he discussed on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen Show.

McCoy gave his take on the situation by comparing Brady’s three-year stint with the team’s current environment. He claimed that the winningest quarterback had a particular way of doing things and ran a tight ship in Tampa Bay, which proved effective.

Mayfield, on the other hand, embodies a more ‘upbeat’ approach. He has attempted to foster a lighthearted atmosphere.

“Tom has come from a more serious environment and that’s kind of how he’s always been, that’s just how he prepared and I don’t think guys didn’t have fun with time but I think Baker’s way of leading is a lot more upbeat lot more fun, tell jokes, have handshakes.”

So, when Mayfield walked into a locker room shaped by Brady’s mentality, McCoy argued that Mayfield might have felt ‘intimidated.’ However, the former pass-rusher believes this is how every player feels when someone better is present in the locker room, including himself.

In 2013, McCoy was already a Pro Bowler, but the addition of a generational player like Darrelle Revis to the squad was difficult for him to handle. Perhaps Mayfield felt a similar sentiment under Brady’s shadow.

However, the TB12’s method still worked. He was able to clinch a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay in his first year and led the team to the playoffs in all three of his seasons. His strictness has always been vital to his team’s success.

Rich Eisen recalls Brady’s comeback win

Even Rich Eisen cannot deny that Brady’s discipline often worked. As the conversation progressed, he recalled watching an international game in Munich, Germany, where the Buccaneers faced off against the Seahawks.

The leading analyst claimed that the environment under Brady was stressful, and “it didn’t look like anybody was having fun at all.” So, Eisen made up his mind that the Brady-led Buccaneers would take a beating.

However, TB12’s side made an insane comeback, beating the Seahawks 21-16. “All of us thought Seattle was going to kick their behind. (Well,) they played their best game of the year,” Eisen recalled.

Brady’s no-nonsense style was well-known in the league for its effectiveness. A mix of discipline, practice, and focus is what turned the 199th pick of the 2000 draft into a 7-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

The star QB brought this leadership approach to Tampa Bay and turned them into a Super Bowl-winning team. So, any doubts about his leadership are simply foolish.