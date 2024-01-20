Everything You Need to Know About Simone Biles’s Husband – Read Here!

American Gymnast and GOAT Simone Biles, is one of the most talked about athletes in the world. Among all her spectacular achievements, the one she considers her biggest win is her husband, Jonathan Owens. Let’s dive deeper in understanding who he is.

Jonathan James Owens, born on July 22, 1995, is an American football strong safety. Currently, Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League (NFL). Owens is a family man and has a sister. He credits his mother, Arthurine Cannon, who helped him grow into an NFL player.

Professional Career and Achievements

Jonathan Owens played high school football at Christian Brothers College High School. Over there, he won CBC Linebacker of the Year. During his college years, Owens played for Missouri Western State University as a defensive back. He was honored as the MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year and earned second-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association in 2017.

Owens, however, did not have it easy at the initial stages of his NFL career. When NFL scouts came to his college, they were impressed with his characteristics. Unfortunately, he went undrafted, and later on, the Arizona Cardinals picked him up at the end of the draft. The signing did not prove worthwhile for the team as Owens used to be sidelined due to a knee injury.

After a long period of struggle, Owens got promoted to the active roster and made his debut for the Houston Texans. Owens, later on signed with the Packers and is currently operating under a one-year contract valued at $1,010,000 as per Spotrac. Before joining the Packers, Owens got married to the love of his life, Simone Biles.

When and how did Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens meet?

The four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and NFL Safety Jonathan Owens met through the dating app Raya in March 2020. Owens was then a safety for the Houston Texans. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, Biles had a break in training schedule and this allowed the two to get closer which helped create their bond stronger. It was Biles who initiated their first conversation as she found him cute and admitted to WSJ that “He would say I slid into his DMs.”

In 2020 August, the duo made their relationship official through Instagram. Later, during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the Missouri native watched Biles compete for the first time. He shared his emotions about seeing her in action, “What an amazing experience.”

Soon after returning from the Olympics, in which Biles had taken a break due to the Twisties, she visited Owens at a Texans practice, where they shared a kiss on the field. In February 2023, the duo announced they got engaged, and the Ohia native was extremely happy to become Mrs. Owens. It was then in April 2023 when Biles and Owens tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are one of the power couples in the sports industry. Post their 3-year courting, Owens and Biles tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 22nd April 2023, attended by the pastor and photographer, and a few family members. It made to her Instagram post titled “Officially Owens” with the couple seen all happy and prim in their dress. She donned a tiered gown and he wore a tan suit. Biles also changed her profile name to Simone Biles Owens.

The couple then had a second lavish destination wedding at Cabo San Lucas, the glimpses of which she shared through an Instagram reel. She shared that they had to get married legally in the US before planning her destination wedding in Mexico with all their friends and family. The wedding day pictures surfaced on the Internet and were romantic. She also shared a sneak peek at their marriage license and bridal shower posts.

The power couple are each other’s strongest supporters

The Olympic gymnast and NFL star make sure that they support each other from afar. She shared a post in praise of her husband as Owens started with the NFL preseason. Owens in turn also extended support while on the field, and shared with NFL reporters citing her win at the Core Hydration US Classic recently. The two always have each other’s backs and support each other whether they’re near or far.

However, Owens landed in a controversy after he said that “he’s the catch” during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. He also said that he wasn’t aware of who Biles was back then, though she was constantly headlining news for her gymnastic prowess. After the social media backlash, he revived for his statements.

The NFL star took to Instagram and shared Biles winning the Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year. Despite the lash from netizens, the power couple is all smiles and happier than ever. The power couple always make it a point to be there for each other during the good times and bad, and their fans are always in awe of them.