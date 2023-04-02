NFL vs WWE: 49ers’ George Kittle Helps Pat McAfee Beat 2x Champ ‘The Miz’ at WrestleMania 39

Crossovers in sports are not an unusual thing anymore. Yet, it is always an exciting surprise when one does happen. Of all the sports. wrestling is perhaps the one that attracts the most crossovers, especially from the NFL. This is what exactly happened at WrestleMania 39 when a surprise NFL pairing took down a 2x champ. We are talking about former Colts punter Pat McAfee and 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Pat McAfee, a former player and now a sports media star, has already dabbled quite a bit in the wrestling business. This time, though, his appearance was in response to an open challenge put forward by 2x WWE Champion The Miz. While everyone was expecting an exciting encounter, things took a rather different turn, with another NFL star making a surprise cameo appearance.

Pat McAfee gets some help from George Kittle to take down The Miz

Pat McAfee’s bout with The Miz took a dramatic turn when the 2x Champ decided to just walk out of the ring. While trying to leave the ringside, he encountered Kittle in the front row, openly ridiculing him. The Miz, perhaps as a show of force, pushed Kittle back into his seat. Kittle did not take it well at all and jumped across the barrier to face The Miz.

How George Kittle is spending his Saturday night: pic.twitter.com/5DgvgC9axc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2023

Kittle then proceeded to clothesline The Miz, and Pat McAfee followed suit by delivering his own body hit. The two then managed to bring The Miz back to the ring, where McAfee formally won the match. It seems McAfee and Kittle might just be the perfect duo to take down any WWE star. Is this a sign of many more such pairings between the duo?

Kittle is a longtime wrestling fan and adores Penta el Zero Miedo

This might be Kittle‘s first ever time getting physical during a fight, but this is not his first time at WrestleMania. Kittle is well known for being a massive wrestling fan. In particular, he is very fond of the current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champ, Penta el Zero Miedo. In fact, Miedo even gave Kittle a 49ers-themed luchador mask when his team played in Mexico last season.

While his wrestling debut cameo may have gone surprisingly well, he will no doubt be hoping his NFL season goes even better. The 49ers are in a great position to challenge for the playoff spots this season, especially with the likes of Brock Purdy and Trey Lance waiting to show the world what they are capable of. How will the 49ers fare this season? Will they finally be able to reach the Super Bowl this year?