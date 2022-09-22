“Get off Tom Brady’s a**”: $500,000 WWE star Ric Flair destroys fan for meddling with Gisele Bündchen and Bucs QB’s relationship

Tom Brady is always in the headlines these days, with news mostly centered around his marriage with Gisele Bündchen, and Ric Flair has had enough.

More than ever, Brady and Gisele’s relationship has been put in the media spotlight. Why? Well, it’s a somewhat long story, but it goes all the way back to the Buccaneers’ divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

A few days after the game, news broke that Brady was hanging up his cleats from NFL analyst Adam Schefter. However, Brady hadn’t officially confirmed the news.

A few days after Schefter’s initial Tweet, Brady came out with his own social media post to let everyone know he was done with football. The news was shocking, even though Brady was 44 years old, as, before the playoffs, there wasn’t too much buzz around Brady’s retirement.

He had always maintained that he wanted to retire at 45, and this seemed early, even for him. Nevertheless, he made the decision, and that was that. Or, well, it was for 40 days. Brady ‘unretired’ in dramatic fashion, and that kicked off a whole mess of events.

Reportedly, Gisele didn’t appreciate Brady coming out of his retirement, and that opened up other problems. Gisele had been feeling like she had sacrificed enough in her career, and now, it was time for her to look after herself too.

Brady took time out of training camp and the preseason to be with his family, and there are even rumors that the two are living separately. Things aren’t perfect, and it all may boil down to Brady choosing to go back on his retirement.

The situation between Tom Brady and Gisele is reportedly so bad the famous couple is currently living apart from one another in separate houses after TB12’s return to the football field has caused a rift at home. https://t.co/qf9MLN773V — TMZ (@TMZ) September 15, 2022

Ric Flair tells people to back off Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

In the middle of all this Brady drama, there are people who are looking out for the quarterback. Surprisingly, WWE star Ric Flair, who’s worth $500,000, came to Brady’s side.

As a celebrity, Brady doesn’t have much privacy, but with the drama around his relationship with Gisele, he’s losing even more of it now.

Ric Flair recognizes that the situation isn’t ideal for Brady, and he wants people to give him some space and let him figure things out. Flair wants people to applaud Brady for his performance rather than publicly bash his relationship.

I Would Suggest EVERYONE Get Off @TomBrady’s Ass And Applaud Him!! His Personal Life Is His Business!! NOT YOURS! To Judge, Comment On, Or Laugh About Makes You All Look Bad!!! So Disrespectful @espn! He’s The GOAT! pic.twitter.com/UzvnQcFHOx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 18, 2022

Flair makes a great point. Often, it’s hard to remember that athletes and celebrities are real human beings too, and they experience the same emotions all of us do.

