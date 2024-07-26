Tom Brady and Brooks Nader Are Not Dating, They Didn’t Exchange Contacts: Insider

The juicy gossip about Tom Brady and Brooks Nader dating has been officially dismissed. Despite initial articles from Page Six hinting at a possible relationship between Brady and Nader, close contacts of Tom and Brooks have outrightly denied any romance involving the two.

So, what started the rumors between Brady and Nader who have an age gap of 19 years?

Apparently, it all began when the seven-time Super Bowl champion was spotted speaking to the SI Swimsuit Issue model at Michael Rubins’ star-studded Fourth of July event in the Hamptons. However, their interaction lasted only a few minutes and the pair didn’t exchange their phone numbers, as per the magazine source.

Brooks Nader, who recently split from her husband, Billy Haire after four years of marriage, became the subject of another rumor. Her name has also been romantically linked with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece.

On the other hand, Brady has not been immune to gossip either since his high-profile separation from former Victoria’s Secret supermodel, Gisele Bündchen.

Following his separation from Bündchen, with whom he has two children (Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11), Brady was briefly linked to supermodel Irina Shayk in 2023; however, their relationship came to an end after a few months.

Now, retired from the NFL and having been inducted into the Hall of Fame, Brady is focusing on his family and exploring other career opportunities. His venture into broadcasting is scheduled to start in the 2024 NFL season with Fox Sports.

Having said that, Brady’s recent linkup with Brooks Nader is his fourth relationship rumor post-divorce. Meanwhile, reportedly, Gisele is enjoying her life after separation from the NFL veteran with boyfriend and Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

Gisele Bündchen’s Post-Divorce Adventures with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen has been in the news lately for her life after divorce and her growing bond with her long-time friend, Joaquim Valente. Recently, Gisele shared photos on Instagram with Valente from her trip to Bahia, a north-eastern state in Brazil. In the pictures, Gisele was spotted playing beach volleyball with the Jiu-Jitsu instructor, soaking up the sun and enjoying the tropical beauty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

The Brazilian model was looking fresh as a daisy in her swimsuit as she basked in the tropical vibe and local food. Besides Gisele and Joaquim, there was another male and three children present on the vacation with them.

That being said, the pair’s romance previously made headlines when Gisele was accused of having an affair with the Jiu-Jitsu instructor while still being married to Tom Brady. But Bündchen denied the allegations and has mentioned clearly that their relationship blossomed after her divorce with Brady.