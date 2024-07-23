Is Tom Brady Dating Sports Illustrated Model Brooks Nader? All About GOAT’s Relationship Status

Tom Brady’s love life is making waves once again, sparking curiosity and gossip among fans and media alike. According to reports from Deuxmoi, the host of the Deux/U podcast, the NFL legend is rumored to be dating Sports Illustrated supermodel, Brooks Nader

The rumor mill started churning when multiple exclusive sources hinted at a connection between Brady and Nader. While neither party has confirmed the speculation, it’s already got people talking.

Interestingly, the plot thickened after a Page Six article mentioned Nader attending Olivia Culpo’s wedding with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece. However, Deuxmoi’s sources were quick to clarify that Nader’s relationship with the prince was just a casual fling.

REPORT: #NFL Icon Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader. Brady has reportedly dated 4 models since his divorce. (h/t @sportsgossip) pic.twitter.com/RWmEe2OjU8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 23, 2024

This potential romance comes on the heels of Nader’s recent divorce, suggesting she might be ready to explore new possibilities. Moreover, these reports also contradict earlier rumors linking Brady to Russian model Irina Shayk. Despite being spotted together several times, it appears as though Brady and Shayk’s connection was purely platonic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

At 27, Nader is nearly 20 years younger than the NFL icon. However, she’s already made quite a name for herself in the modeling world, recently featuring on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Besides, like Brady, she’s also navigating life after a divorce, having split from William Haire.

Still, until either Brady or Nader confirms the relationship, it remains just another juicy piece of Hollywood gossip. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see if there’s any truth to the rumors or if it’s just another false start in Brady’s post-retirement dating game.

Fans React To Tom Brady’s Latest Dating Speculation

Since his split from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady’s love life has been a hot topic for NFL fans. While he hasn’t officially dated anyone publicly, rumors about potential romantic interests have been swirling.

Naturally, social media has been abuzz with reactions following Brady’s most recent dating rumor. One fan confidently declared, “He’s the GOAT, he can do whatever he wants,” and another chimed in, saying, “Another SI Model for the (GOAT),”

He’s the goat he can do whatever he wants — Apollo (@apolloyurr) July 23, 2024

Another SI Model for the – — Chris Campasano (@chriscampasano) July 23, 2024

Some fans couldn’t help but marvel at Brady’s dating prospects, with one stating, “I mean, man can literally choose any model he wants to date.” It seems as if Brady’s appeal hasn’t dimmed one bit since retiring from the NFL.

Gisele fumbled the biggest bag OAT — Fishy Fanatic (@SwipedBySlavin) July 23, 2024

Take that Giselle — Gridiron Gage (@gridirongage) July 23, 2024

I mean, man can literally choose any model he wants to date — Pankaj (@pankajsameold) July 23, 2024

Game recognizes game — Evan (@evantpotter) July 23, 2024

Interestingly, a few comments took aim at Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele. “Gisele fumbled the biggest bag OAT,” one fan quipped, suggesting Bündchen might regret the split, while another simply wrote, “Take that Giselle,”

It’s worth noting that this story is still developing. But for now, the speculation continues, and Brady’s fans remain as engaged as ever in his off-field activities.