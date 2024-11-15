“Giants Owe You an Apology”: Former Cowboys Star Joins Micah Parsons To Applaud Saquon Barkley

We are already 11 weeks into the season and the Giants are still taking flak and getting constant reminders of their decision to let Saquon Barkley go this off-season. Why wouldn’t they when they are 2-8 with Daniel Jones who continues to disappoint?

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, Barkley put up another strong performance. Now, the Cowboys current star DE Micah Parsons and their former wideout Dez Bryant once again took shots at Big Blue, calling them out for disrespecting the Penn State Alum.

Dez took to X(formerly Twitter) after the Eagles’ win over the Commanders, tagging Barkley and pointing out that the Giants should acknowledge that they treated their former star rusher poorly and make it right by offering an apology.

“@saquon the NEW YORK GIANTS owe you an apology.”

On the same tune, Parsons called out the Big Blue for undervaluing Saquon and making everyone believe he wasn’t worth the money or hype. He pointed out that their decision to prioritize Jones for their RB says a lot about the organization.

All jokes aside they giants almost made us believe saquon wasn’t HIM anymore!! That really says a lot!! Daniel jones was paid over saquon! He was worth more to their franchise!! This really says a lot!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 15, 2024

Most fans agree that the Giants’ decision to let Barkley go while sticking with Daniel Jones was a colossal mistake. His dominant performance against Washington today was a stark reminder to Big Blue—and their struggling quarterback—of who truly runs the NFC East. It’s only fitting that the franchise is constantly reminded of the magnitude of their blunder. See for yourself,

Dumbest move of the century passing on Saquon for Daniel Jones. — tormike (@tormikes) November 15, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Saquon showed Daniels who’s boss in the NFC East — Gaming Big Brain (@GamingBigBrain) November 15, 2024

A user commented,

The Giants really said “Nah Saquon, we don’t need you” — BET99 Sportsbook (@BET99Sportsbook) November 15, 2024

Others said,

Letting Saquon walk was straight up malpractice and the Giants ownership is being reminded weekly — Drake 10 (@DrakesPats) November 15, 2024

Watching Barkley wreak havoc for their divisional rivals every week is a constant reminder of the Giants’ misstep, but Hard Knocks immortalized the entire process for all to see. On camera, Giants owner John Mara admitted he had dreaded the thought of seeing his star player in a Philly jersey. Adding to the sting, GM Joe Schoen had assured him that the Eagles were out of the running to sign Saquon—a promise that now feels painfully hollow.

Even Robert Griffin once again called out Big Blue and gave Saquon his flowers.

Robert Griffin calls out Giants Barkley’s performance

RGIII still can’t comprehend that Big Blue let the star rusher leave for nothing and allowed him to sign with rivals. He has been critical of their off-season decision and hasn’t been shy about letting them know.

He called them earlier for botching the Barkley situation, stating that by incorrectly believing that Jones was the true leader of their offense when it was actually the star rusher, the Giants lost their identity.

Griffin took the opportunity to remind the Giants again about their mishap, pointing out the error in their ways because Saquon is a unique talent.

“Saquon Barkley is so special man. I don’t know what the Giants were thinking.”

Saquon Barkley is so special man. I don’t know what the Giants were thinking. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 15, 2024

The Eagles got a special player for cheap from their divisional rivals and their fans know it. Today at Lincoln Field following Philly’s win over the Commanders, Birds fans thanked the Giants for delivering Barkley on a silver platter. They were heard saying, ” Thank you Giants”.

“THANK YOU GIANTS – THANK YOU GIANTS – THANK YOU GIANTS.” – Thousands of #Eagles fans thanking the #Giants for giving them Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/ibYdi4RJFH — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 15, 2024

Saquon today had another 100+ rushing game, carrying the ball 26 times for 146 yards and 2 TDs. He also added 52 receiving yards on 2 catches, taking his total for today to 198 yards from scrimmage. He already has 1147 yards on the ground and 210 yards in the air and is running for OPOY.