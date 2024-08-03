Giants President & CEO Explains Why the Franchise Is Betting It All on Daniel Jones

The NFL world was stunned last year when the Giants rewarded Daniel Jones with a 4-year, $160 million extension. Despite just one playoff appearance in the 2022 season and a series of sloppy performances and major injury issues, the former Duke star was offered the deal. During this NFL draft, too, expectations were high for the club to either move up the board or select a QB with their 6th overall pick. However, John Mara’s team decided to take another gamble on their current QB.

With 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in the last two seasons, Jones ideally should not be in the QB1 position. But co-owner John Mara feels otherwise. In his recent media appearance, Mara expressed no regrets about handing Jones a $40 million annual contract.

When asked about his QB’s disappointing stats, the owner defended Jones by blaming the lack of offensive options around him. He also reminded the media personnel that the QB sustained an ACL tear last season, cutting his season short.

Considering these factors, Mara confirmed that his team collectively decided to stick with their playmaker. Thus, they entered the draft with an aim to strengthen their offensive front, eventually selecting a WR in Malik Nabers. Mara said:

“Still happy we gave him that contract because I thought he played really well for us in ‘22. Last year he got hurt, and let’s be honest, when he was playing, we weren’t blocking anybody. So let’s give him a chance with a better offensive line and some weapons around him to see what he can do.”

While Mara’s comments are understandable, backing Jones could still prove to be a significant risk. Additionally, the decision not to draft a QB raises questions from a market dynamics standpoint.

Did the Giants make a blunder by not signing a QB from the 2024 Draft Class?

Even if one overlooks the Daniel Jones situation in New York, signing a rookie playmaker from the draft class made sense for two main reasons.

Firstly, a highly talented quarterback would have provided ideal competition for Daniel. Moreover, if things are still going downhill with Jones by mid-season, the Giants would have a top prospect ready to replace him rather than having to make a desperate move.

Secondly, the non-draft market this year had a lot of quality WRs available either for trade or in free agency. In contrast, the 2024 draft class was filled with high-quality QBs.

So logically, signing a QB from the draft and adding a WR from free agency or trade would have made more sense. Imagine Bo Nix and CeeDee Lamb on the Giants this season.

However, what’s done is done. Many genius moves are often seen as foolish at first. If the Giants are backing Daniel Jones so strongly, they must be seeing something in him that fans might not be aware of. Perhaps he will replicate his performance from 2022 and lead the team to the playoffs—and maybe even beyond.