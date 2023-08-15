Giants QB Daniel Jones, Who Earns $40,000,000 a Year From NFL, Goes Undercover as a Salesman at Hugo Boss

This offseason, the New York Giants made Daniel Jones one of the top earning QBs in the league by giving him a 4-year, $160 million deal, which brings his annual payout to $40,000,000. However, despite bagging such a hefty contract, Jones was recently seen selling Hugo Boss clothes in New York. The Giants QB1 went undercover to play a salesman to see if people recognize him.

A few weeks back, the Giants announced a collaboration with the luxury brand Hugo Boss. The clothing company announced a new collection of Giants-themed apparel which includes hoodies, sweatshirts, socks, and much more. To promote this partnership, Jones helped Boss sell some clothes by going undercover at a New York store and it was as hilarious as it gets.

Daniel Jones Goes Undercover as Hugo Boss Salesman

Daniel Jones signed a four-year contract worth $160 million on March 2023. The contract makes him the 10th highest-earning QB in the NFL. Despite all that money, he did not hesitate from being a Hugo Boss salesman for a day in the American Dream Mall which is right outside the MetLife Stadium. The Giants’ official Twitter page posted the video which was simply like watching Eli Manning play Chad Powers, even though Jones wasn’t in disguise.

Daniel Jones, who has a towering personality with a height of 6-foot-5, tried his best to display a shy sense of humor to the customers that walked through the door. He was trying to strike up a conversation with every customer but got ignored by a few shoppers at the start of the video. To this, the QB himself reacted by accepting that even he doesn’t really talk when he shops.

One customer, very much interested in the Giants’ gear, even said that he was a big Giants fan, however, he failed to recognize Jones. The Giants signal caller even showed off his fluency in Spanish by conversing with a shopper who wasn’t too comfortable with English. In the end, a few did recognize him as the star Giants QB.

Aaron Rodgers Once Went Undercover at a San Diego Gym

Daniel Jones isn’t the only QB to have gone undercover in a public place. The Jets star QB Aaron Rodgers, when he was with the Packers, also went undercover once at a gym in San Diego in a similar manner in 2015. He was playing a cashier when a lady walked on to him to enquire about the membership of the gym. At first, she didn’t have a clue that she was talking to the then Packers quarterback.

However, when she finally realized that it was in fact Aaron Rodgers, the NFL star started acting as if he was his doppelganger. “I get that a lot,” Rodgers said. The lady who was a San Diego Chargers fan later even said that Aaron Rodgers was “really really hot,” to which Rodgers acted as if he was offended for getting mistaken for the Packers QB. Judging by their entertaining undercover videos its fair to say that Rodgers and Jones are natural-born actors.