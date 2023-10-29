Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos, who once sat atop the NFL pedestal as the Super Bowl champions, have faced a seven-year drought with no playoff appearances. They had high hopes of breaking this jinx with Wilson. The inaugural game of the Wilson era was set up dramatically, with the Broncos facing the Seahawks under the glaring Monday Night Football lights in Seattle.

But as the game unfolded, the Broncos’ offensive machinery sputtered, and they were constantly outplayed. Notably, this tumultuous start hasn’t just raised eyebrows among fans. Former Chiefs Guard Kyle Long’s recent comments about playing offensive line for Wilson did not do him any favors.

Russell Wilson Gets Ripped by Kyle Long

Ever since Russell Wilson donned the Denver Broncos jersey, expectations skyrocketed, with fans anticipating a revival of the team’s glory days. Broncos Country was buzzing, awaiting the rekindling of the magic reminiscent of their Super Bowl L victory and the era of the legendary Peyton Manning. Wilson, once the anticipated savior, seems to be the chain holding the Broncos back. Even as slight improvements appear this season, they have barely scratched the surface to alter the team’s fate.

A telling instance was the crushing 19-8 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs, further deepening the Broncos’ miseries. Recently, a captivating tweet from Barstool Sports featured former Chiefs guard Kyle Long discussing his aversion to playing OL for Wilson. He bluntly stated,

“I would have hated to play offensive line for Russell Wilson. I would’ve given up a ton of sacks. When I played for Cutler, he was going to stand in the pocket and throw the ball. It might have been to the other team or our team, but at the end of the day, no sacks.”

This strong sentiment echoes the frustrations and concerns associated with Wilson’s current form.

Did Kyle Brandt Call It?

Russell Wilson has faced constant criticism for a while now. Last year, Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt didn’t mince words about Wilson’s demeanor on and off the field. Brandt branded Wilson as one of the “least authentic personalities” in the NFL, going on to say, “Russell Wilson is a poser.”

He drew parallels between Wilson and celebrities, indicating that the quarterback’s public image appears manufactured. Drawing attention to the contract extension with the Broncos worth up to $296 million, Brandt argued that such hefty sums don’t sit well with subpar performances and ostentatious behaviors.

Brandt also pointed out Wilson’s play against Indianapolis, which could’ve easily been a game-winning touchdown. He even jestingly remarked, “I don’t know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn into Geno Smith.” Russell Wilson’s transition to the Denver Broncos had fans and analysts hopeful for a return for both the quarterback and the team. But with performances not living up to expectations and increased criticisms from all quarters, the journey ahead appears challenging.