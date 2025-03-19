“Basketball Isn’t That Hard”: Fans React in Numbers as Will Compton Raves About DK Metcalf’s Insane Ball Skills

The age-old debate over whether elite athletes from one sport can seamlessly transition into another has been reignited. Every time an athlete has shown versatility, these cross-sport comparisons have popped up. For years, questions have surrounded LeBron James’ ability to muscle through the trenches of the NFL or Tom Brady’s potential to finesse his way onto an NBA court. This time, it was DK Metcalf’s turn to shake things up.

In a video posted by Will Compton, co-host of Bussin’ with the Boys, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was seen effortlessly knocking down shots and dominating in the paint, throwing down bucket after bucket. And his insane vertical made each finish look effortless.

The clip of his dominance, which quickly went viral, showed Metcalf looking like a seasoned hooper. Compton’s caption, however, took the hype to another level, adding even more fuel to the fire.

“Just watching DK Metcalf here – it’s funny to me that people don’t think NFL players could play in the NBA,” the former linebacker candidly wrote.

Just watching DK Metcalf here – it’s funny to me that people don’t think NFL players could play in the NBA pic.twitter.com/cTbgRJHSiC — Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 19, 2025

That post unsurprisingly sparked a war of words between NFL and NBA fans, each backing their sport as the toughest to break into at the expense of the other. Football fans, for instance, tried to undermine basketball by hilariously arguing that one only needs to be a professional athlete—not even a football player—to excel in the NBA.

Most professional athletes could play in the nba. Basketball isn’t that hard. — Jack (@titanco37) March 19, 2025

Basketball fans, meanwhile, dug into Metcalf’s high school past, pointing out that his relative ease on the court today comes from his experience as a hooper during his high school days. But then came the sucker punch.

An NBA fan noted that Metcalf wasn’t even the best player on his high school basketball team—that title belonged to Jarkel Joiner [Atlanta Hawks guard], who averaged a whopping 36.5 ppg. Yet, despite those numbers, Joiner has struggled to make it past the G League.

Basketball fans thus laughed at NFL supporters for backing Metcalf in the NBA when even Joiner couldn’t break through.

DK Metcalf was a decent high school basketball player. But the best player by far on his team, Jarkel Joiner, was a baller, averaging 36.5 pts per game. Joiner went undrafted out of NC State and has been in the G League trying to make it in the NBA. DK is not close to NBA level. — Stallion (@Stallion2011) March 19, 2025

There was some ounce of humility in this battle of sports as an “X” user, named Wes Bullins, diplomatically argued while respecting both the sports that DK Metcalf is a rarity who aces both sports—just like there will be cases in the NBA as well.

he is on of 5 guys from the NFL that could play in the league — Wes Bullins (@wesbullins) March 19, 2025

While most fans bickered over the difficulty of the NBA and NFL, one MLB fan slyly stole the spotlight by boasting that none of these football or basketball players could make it on the diamond.

Basketball and football players could swap leagues and be fine (for the majority of them) but almost none of them could hang in baseball — Dom Quilici (@DQuilici1) March 19, 2025

All said and done, one thing was clear—Metcalf’s athleticism is undeniable, regardless of the sport. The rest, as they say, is mere conjecture.