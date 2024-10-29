Giants vs Steelers Controversy: Here’s Why Fans Want Replay Assist and College Catch Rule in NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) scores a touchdown on a seventy-five yard punt return against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images.

Officiating became a hot topic of discussion once again during the Prime Time fixture on MNF between the Steelers and the Giants. The first quarter of the game was riddled with penalties as three TDs got called off, while refs apparently missed other calls.

NFL analysts and fans were outraged by the officiating, with many proposing solutions to prevent similar mistakes. Analyst Kurt Benkert called out the referees for impacting the game’s outcome, urging the NFL to implement replay assistance to catch such missed calls.

Calvin Austin returned a punt for a 75-yard touchdown for the Steelers, but replays revealed that officials missed a foul against the Giants’ punter immediately after the kick, allowing the touchdown to stand. Even the ManningCast crew expressed surprise that the refs overlooked the foul.

In another controversial moment, officials disallowed a 9-yard touchdown catch by George Pickens, ruling that he didn’t get both feet down in the end zone. However, replays showed Pickens landing his right foot twice, sparking debate. While the refs made the technically correct call, many saw it as a strict interpretation of the two-feet-in rule.

Fans criticized the officials, pointing out that these errors persist despite the use of advanced cameras and technology. One fan suggested replacing human officials with AI and sensors for greater accuracy.

Regarding Pickens’s disallowed touchdown, another fan proposed that the NFL adopt the college rule, which counts a touchdown if just one foot is down in bounds.

Refs directly changing outcomes of games is insanity. The NFL needs replay assist for egregious misses. pic.twitter.com/SVBwh2bfrt — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) October 29, 2024

All these cameras and still these mistakes. Ugh. — Third Eye Open (@DFSBee6898) October 29, 2024

Definitely have the ai and sensors to have a refless game — | BIP-420 (@___SWM) October 29, 2024

The NFL should adopt the college catch rule. 1 foot and you’re in. — Alex Day (@goaleday) October 29, 2024

The Steelers fans will have little to complain about, as Pittsburgh came out on top, defeating the Giants 26-18. However, Big Blue fans might be fuming, knowing they lost by a touchdown that arguably shouldn’t have stood.

With the win, the Steelers advance to 6-2 and sit atop the AFC North, while the Giants drop to 2-6. They are heading toward another top-five pick in the draft.