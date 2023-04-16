Gisele Bündchen Posts a Picture About ‘Growing Through the Storm’ After Her Highly Publicized Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has a new and positive outlook on her life. The 42-year-old supermodel is healing from her 13-year-long marriage that ended in divorce. After her separation from her NFL QB husband, Tom Brady, she has been focusing on inspiring herself and her followers. This time, the runway model posted a colorful picture of herself, where she was sniffing beautiful flowers.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and the former QB of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their fairytale-like marriage last year. Both individuals lamented their separation on Instagram, and claimed that they decided to separate on an amicable note.

Gisele Bündchen looks refreshed as she shares pictures of herself surrounded by flowers

The former highest-paid model was seen surrounded by beautiful pink flowers, blue skies, and a couple of palm trees. She let her wavy tresses hang loose and wore a simple tank top paired with a gold-toned chain. She captioned the post, “The same storm that knocks down the leaves, also makes the seeds sprout.” Fans were supportive of the model’s musings.

Bündchen has always been a beachy gal. The Brazilian beauty has always vacationed in Costa Rica and always wanted to raise her children there.

What did Gisele truly want?

In her popular interview with Vanity Fair, Gisele opened up about her divorce, which felt like a rebirth after death to her. Then she talked about the unfortunate turn that her investment in FTX took.

Gisele also revealed that she wanted to lead “la pura vida”, or a simple life. The successful model always wanted to raise her children, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, in Costa Rica. “I didn’t get to be here as much as I’d like, but now I’m bringing them more often,” she said.

Bundchen has a ton of friends and locals who meet on Friday nights and make gluten-free pizza in her outdoor oven. They also share stories while holding sticks around the firepit. “If I never went to another city again,” Bündchen said, “I’d be perfectly happy.”

When Gisele, who is still one of the highest-paid models in the world, was married to Brady, she had to put her modeling work on the back burner. She stopped walking on the runway in 2015, and a few years later she moved from Boston, which was her long-time home, to Florida. However, now that she’s no longer tied to her husband, Gisele gets to spend the rest of her life the way she truly wants.