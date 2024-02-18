“You Made That Sh*t Look S*xy”: Big-Hearted Can Newton Admits CJ Stroud Had a Better Rookie Season Than Him

The Houston Texans had great success in the 2023 NFL Draft after they selected CJ Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. Both the rookies went on to win the Offensive and Defensive Rookie Player of the Year accolades and are quickly rising to stardom. Nonetheless, CJ Stroud was recently featured on Cam Newton’s “4th and 1″ podcast“, where the former Panthers QB hailed him as “the man sitting on top of the world.”

Newton even claimed that he couldn’t think of anyone who had a more impressive rookie season than Stroud. Safe to say that the admiration for the Texans’ quarterback just keeps on growing. Moreover, Cam’s evaluation of Stroud’s debut season is accurate. Stroud had 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 17 games. He led his team to win the AFC South title and a playoff game after a 10-7 season.

Stroud, as humble as he is, immediately praised Newton’s impressive rookie year after the latter labeled him as the superior choice. It’s also worth noting that Newton threw for 4,051 yards, 21 touchdowns, 706 rushing yards, and 14 rushing scores. However, his season with the Panthers ended with a 6-10 record. Just as Stroud applauded Cam, Cam pointed out the unique aspects that set it apart from his own Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2011.

“We didn’t make it to the playoffs, we didn’t win. You won, and you made that sh*t look s*xy, you were standing on business. It wasn’t even your performance as much as you defying the odds… That market that you went in, it wasn’t set up for you to win like you won,” Cam Said.

CJ Stroud’s expressions, after hearing what Cam Newton had to say, were noteworthy — they displayed a sense of pride. It was indeed heartwarming to see the two quarterbacks acknowledging each other’s accomplishments.

CJ Stroud Discusses Weekly Routine With 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton

As CJ Stroud was discussing the detailed preparation needed to handle the pressures of the league, Cam Newton was curious to know about his weekly routine in the same interview. Stroud explained the weekly steps he follows, stressing his dedication to giving his all in the game and striving to excel in the league as part of his mission that God sent him to do.

“We came back in, watched the film, go over the corrections. I do a little recovery, get some recovery in. The next morning, wake up early in the morning, go and get a lift-in.”

CJ basically detailed how he follows a meticulous weekly routine, beginning with reviewing game tapes on Mondays and implementing necessary changes. On Tuesdays, he prioritizes early-morning gym sessions for weightlifting.

The midweek involves strategic planning, with Wednesdays dedicated to analyzing opponents and formulating game plans for first and second downs. Thursdays involve a repeat process, focusing on strategies for third downs. Red zone preparations dominate Fridays, and a comprehensive review concludes on Saturdays, leading up to the Sunday game. In the end, he added how it is important to maintain focus throughout the week to get the necessary outcomes.

Cam Newton was highly impressed by CJ’s dedication to honing his skills and analyzing game films throughout the week. His initiative to continue improving instead of taking a day off demonstrates his drive to outperform others in the league.